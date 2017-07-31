Terrelle Pryor's growth aided by Kirk Cousins -- and Antonio Brown

At 6-foot-4, wide receiver Terrelle Pryor could help a Redskins offense that struggled in the red zone last season. (0:58)

RICHMOND, Va. -- The transition started three years ago and remains unfinished. Each season that Terrelle Pryor plays receiver, he learns a little bit more -- from working out with Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro wideout Antonio Brown to the extra drills he does on the side in practice ... or long after. Pryor’s goal: catch 400 passes a day off the JUGS machine.

It’s why the Washington Redskins hope they can successfully replace the lost production from departed receivers Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson. And that extra work is also why Pryor is excited about a second full season at the position, not to mention playing with quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Pryor is a confident man, both in where he is and where he can go. But, he said, “I try not to put a limit on myself.” Early in training camp he has looked sharp -- creating separation on comeback routes, using his size on crossing routes and showing his speed.

He also isn’t shy about posting his workout videos on social media, but he does so for what has become a specific reason.

Here’s what Pryor had to say on a variety of topics:

Terrelle Pryor caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four TDs for the Browns in 2016 -- his first full season as a wideout. Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Growth at receiver

When Pryor began running routes two years ago, he was starting at the bottom. It wasn’t about catching a ball -- it was about knowing how to use his body, how to come in and out of breaks. That’s what he worked on quite a bit during the 2016 offseason before his 1,007-yard breakout season. He continued it this offseason.

But now he’s worried about more than just running routes; now it’s about perfecting them. He wants to stay closer to the defensive back, for example.

“Leaving space, it gives the corner an opportunity to guess and judge what route it will be and it also gives him a chance to push you to the sidelines,” Pryor said. “I want to stay closer and be more in their personal space. It’s hard when you’re trying to run by somebody, but if you keep your routes the same, that’s where I’m trying to be at now.”

That comes from hours of cone drills. Indeed, during practices when the Redskins did a four-cone drill -- receivers break down at each cone, set up in a box shape and then burst out -- Pryor was nearly as good as smaller wideouts. He went at the same time as 5-foot-9 Jamison Crowder and they finished at the same time.

“Now I can control my body and I know where I’m going, I know what I want to do to a defender,” Pryor said. “I know how to stare in a guy’s eyes and make him think I’m doing something else.”

Following Antonio Brown

Pryor learned a lesson working out with Brown, who he has trained with the past two offseasons and will occasionally text.

“From a receiver standpoint, I didn’t know what the little things were until I worked out with Antonio Brown,” Pryor said. “Talk about a freak mind, like a weirdo freak in terms of everything has to be perfect. Watching Antonio work out changed my mindset of how you’re supposed to be as a wideout. He’ll do three or four reps in a row and take a break because he wants the next rep to be perfect. That’s all you want to do is chase perfection.”

More people play on ESPN than anywhere else. Join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy Football game! Sign up for free!

Playing with Kirk Cousins

Pryor said former teammate Andrew Hawkins used to rave about coach Jay Gruden, who was his offensive coordinator in Cincinnati. Pryor said he loves Gruden’s humor and talking to him. But Cousins is the one who will be throwing him the ball.

Pryor said he sits next to Cousins in team meetings and always pesters him. They hit it off the first time they met in Florida for a training session, going over plays and signals for two hours.

“That’s the kind of guy I want to be around,” Pryor said. “He does that crazy thing, ‘You like that.’ That’s the fire he has. I want to be around a guy that has fire, a guy who’s a leader and wants to trust you but you have to earn his trust. I like guys like that.”

Last season in Cleveland, Pryor caught passes from five different quarterbacks. He didn’t want to knock his former organization, but he said knowing who the starter is makes a difference.

“There’s structure,” Pryor said. “I can’t wait. We’re getting our timing down, having a blast, talking a lot. It’s going to be a fun time.”

Posting on Instagram

Pryor likes posting videos of his workouts, starting in the offseason. They aren’t just highlights of him catching passes. They could be cone drills or other sets to help improve his footwork. Or they could be videos of him catching tennis balls fired at him. Or lifting weights.

“It wasn’t easy,” Pryor said of transitioning from quarterback to receiver. “You guys see me, this big 6-5 guy running past people. It may seem easy ...”

But it isn’t. According to Pryor, Brown encouraged him to post the videos for a simple reason: “When you have an excellent season or do some great things, people know why. ... [Brown] was like, 'I post my videos because I work hard, so why not show people?' I was like, 'You’re right, why not?'"

But Pryor has additional reasons why he posts them.

“There are so many kids in the street these days in poverty. They’re trying to find a way out,” Pryor said. “I can walk anywhere and kids come up to me. Kids are always on social media. Hopefully when they’re looking at me they’re like, ‘Man, I want to work hard. That inspires me to do great things.’ I can pull out my phone and show you direct messages on Twitter like, ‘Man, you inspired me.’ That’s all I want to do, try to do something to make the world better.”