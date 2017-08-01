Bob Marley's grandson embraces lineage, seeks to make name with Redskins

Alexis Nunes and Shaka Hislop chat with Nico Marley, the grandson of Bob Marley, who signed with the Washington Redskins in the NFL. (9:18)

RICHMOND, Virginia -- Start with the last name because that’s what first draws attention. It draws more notice than the fact that he’s four inches shorter and 30 pounds lighter than other inside linebackers in the Washington Redskins training camp. He’s Nico Marley, grandson of Bob, which provides instant fascination.

It doesn’t matter whether it’s from reporters or his teammates, the questions are typically the same. His head coach peppered him with questions about his grandfather.

Some teammates want to, but don’t want to bug him. Nico Marley might never play an NFL game, but he inspires awe thanks to being the grandson of a music legend.

“I would like to, but I don’t,” starting linebacker Will Compton said. “It’s cool as hell.”

Others fire away, though not just about Nico Marley’s famous roots.

“When I first saw him, I asked him about it,” said linebacker Martrell Spaight, who traveled to Jamaica in the offseason. “I asked about the culture of Jamaica, asked if he does music, too, can he sing? Can he play instruments? That’s the first thing that comes to mind thinking about Bob Marley.”

Even coach Jay Gruden asked about Bob Marley and wanted to know one question.

“He doesn’t sing, number one,” Gruden said. “I was kind of curious.”

Redskins linebacker Nico Marley grew up in Florida, following his father's path into football and wasn't musically inclined. Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire

Enjoying the past

Marley’s musical acumen isn’t strong and that’s OK. He gets his share of music listening to his grandfather and then talking about him. Despite some teammates’ hesitation, Marley enjoys talking about his lineage. Saturday, for example, he did three separate interviews on a colder, rainy day discussing the same topic. He made it clear he was happy to do so, even as a light rain dripped down. For Marley, it’s a way to feel closer to someone who died 24 years before he was born.

“Naturally it comes, naturally it comes,” Marley said, with a Jamaican accent, of the questions. “It’s something I embrace. My grandfather touched so many lives in the world. Being able to share an experience with somebody ... I haven’t met my grandfather and they probably hadn’t either, but they’re curious because he touched their lives and they have their own story to share. That connection with them is awesome.”

Marley grew up in Florida, following his father, Rohan’s path, into football and wasn’t musically inclined. He doesn’t remember knowing when he was related to someone who was a powerful reggae figure -- and someone who tried to help people and fight oppression through his music.

“Listening to his music, hearing interviews, I knew he touched lives,” Marley said. “He touched mine even as a young kid. It was mind blowing to get that experience from a young age because he really touched me. To take all that in at a young age, that really helped me grow.”

He never viewed his last name as some sort of pressure. Don’t forget: His father once led the Miami Hurricanes in tackles; he played alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ray Lewis and played one season in the Canadian Football League. He was also once married to singer Lauryn Hill.

“Never a burden,” Marley said of his last name. “It’s an inspiration. Embrace it.”

Teammate Rob Kelley said there also was a fascination with Marley when they both played at Tulane. Of course, Kelley said, he eventually was overshadowed by another player’s famous father: quarterback Nick Montana.

“Everyone thought it was so amazing he was Bob Marley’s grandson,” Kelley said. “But then you had Joe Montana’s son playing quarterback so it was weird. When we first played with Nick, the whole story was about Joe Montana sitting in the stands.”

Every little thing

More people play on ESPN than anywhere else. Join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy Football game! Sign up for free!

There’s also the matter that Nico Marley is only 5-foot-8, 200 pounds and playing a position where the typical player is around 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds. Gruden said he liked his tape at Tulane, then he saw the same qualities in person that he liked on film; he saw a player making plays.

“And I said if anybody deserves a chance to crack the roster, it’s somebody who’s that productive,” Gruden said. “So we brought him in here and he really hasn’t disappointed us, man. He’s been running around here, making good plays and he’s very smart. We will see what happens when we get to live tackling, but he’s a fun guy to watch.”

And, like his grandfather, Marley provides his own inspiration.

“Everyone knows he’s a small guy," Spaight said. "He has a high motor and he has that passion and fire about him. It’s always inspiring to see him make plays. I was once in that position where everyone was telling me I’m too small and to see someone smaller than me making plays, it’s refreshing to see. I root for him every step of the way.”

For Marley, it’s mind over matter.

“I’m bigger, that’s how I look at it,” he said. “I try to get to where they’re going faster than they get there. That’s what I’m doing.

“I thought everyone was like that. If I see a car and I’m walking down the street, I think I can run through it. If it keeps going, I think I’ll stop it. It’s my mentality. I’m tall. I never doubt myself, nothing in my mind tells me I’ll ever doubt myself.”

Perhaps he could write his own Redemption Song and stick around long enough to answer more teammates’ questions.

“I just want to be like, ‘Are you fully aware all the time that you’re Bob Marley’s grandson?'” Compton said.

Yes. And no.

“I’m just Nico,” he said. “I do what I do.”