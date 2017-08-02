Redskins' Jay Gruden remains unsure when Jordan Reed will return

RICHMOND, Va. -- Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed's visit to a foot specialist didn’t reveal any further damage, but when he’s able to start practicing remains uncertain.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Reed’s planned visit to Dr. Robert Anderson in Charlotte, North Carolina, showed “nothing earth-shattering. Everything looked pretty good.”

Because of Reed’s injury history, the Redskins aren’t going to rush him back.

“We’ll wait until he’s 100 percent and hopefully it will be for the first game, obviously,” Gruden said. “It could be next week. We don’t know yet.”

Reed was placed on the physically unable to perform list before training camp started because of a sprained big toe. He also had sprained an ankle. On the first day of camp, Gruden had said the team would re-evaluate him this week, which was part of the reason for his doctor’s visit.

“When I first heard it, I said a couple days and I was probably a little eager to say that,” Gruden said. “So, I’m just going to play it by ear and see how he’s doing. Jordan has been good about his body and truthful about it. I don’t want to rush him back and have him twist his ankle or hurt his toe again.”

During a special-teams practice Wednesday afternoon, Reed was able to jog though some routes on a side field and catch passes.

Reed’s injury history hasn’t been a good one -- he’s missed 20 combined games in his first four seasons. He’s only played in more than 12 games once during this time. And his importance to the offense is big: the passing game centers around Reed and quarterback Kirk Cousins owns a 121.4 passer rating when targeting him the past two seasons.