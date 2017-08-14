From Kirk Cousins to Redskins' draft, Scot McCloughan spills on Twitter

RICHMOND, Va. -- Former Washington Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan made it clear from his first tweet: He missed being part of “Redskins nation.” Based on fans' responses to him, they miss him as well. And later McCloughan tweeted he would return “if the situation was right.”

It’s hard to imagine the situation ever being right again for either side. But McCloughan still has interest in the team he worked for for more than two years -- and fans still want his insight. He’s been willing to share that insight on Twitter. (He even jumped into the Colin Kaepernick fray. When asked if Kaepernick was good enough to be an NFL starter this year, McCloughan simply responded, “Yes.”)

I miss Redskins nation...the fans, coaches, players, trainers and the owner. Stay positive, they will compete. — Scot Mccloughan (@MccloughanScot) August 9, 2017





Yes if the situation was right — Scot Mccloughan (@MccloughanScot) August 9, 2017





I wanted Brandon. He's gone to the pro bowl already, he sets a culture. https://t.co/3TuB9Y8CXL — Scot Mccloughan (@MccloughanScot) August 14, 2017

Among the topics he has discussed since joining Twitter last week:

Quarterback Kirk Cousins: In the offseason, McCloughan said Cousins had hit his ceiling, though he didn’t specify how high that meant. While he advocated for Cousins to get the starting job in 2015, he wasn’t in favor of re-signing him at any cost. The prevailing notion: Cousins was good, not great.

When asked if Cousins was a top-10 quarterback, McCloughan replied, “Yes.” And when asked if he had the top pick in the draft and could sign Cousins or draft a QB, he simply said, “I’d take a pass-rusher.”

Running back Matt Jones: He’s fallen out of favor with the coaches and barring injuries it’ll be tough for him to make the roster. But one of those players ahead of him that coaches were most excited to see -- Keith Marshall -- already is lost for the season. Still, there’s a good shot Jones won’t make the 53-man roster.

But McCloughan told fans he still believes in the 2015 third-round pick “big time.”

Why?

“Big body, good feet, good hands, speed and instinct.”

Guard Brandon Scherff: McCloughan liked him from the start, and his reasoning for drafting him hasn’t changed. But Scherff was selected to play tackle, only to be moved inside early in his first camp. The Redskins passed on defensive end Leonard Williams to select Scherff.

McCloughan was asked about that, too, and replied: “Tough, but I made the right decision.” He later expanded on the decision: “I wanted Brandon. He’s gone to the pro bowl already, he sets a culture.”

He later said Scherff would become an All-Pro someday.

The Redskins’ draft: McCloughan was fired in early March but said the draft board had already been set -- and was followed. The board always has involved input from multiple people, but McCloughan was in charge. Boards are tweaked after the combine and medical reports, but McCloughan said the Redskins followed his draft/free agent board to a “T,” with one exception. One source said seventh-round corner Josh Holsey was not on the original board in March.

McCloughan was asked, “Who is your proudest signing/draft pick during your time with Skins? And favorite pick other than Allen this year by Skins?”

The response: “[Scherff], Crowder, Kyshoen Jarrett and Matt Jones is going to be a stud. Ryan Anderson this year.”

McCloughan said he figuratively “stood on the table” for Crowder in 2015. He raved about Crowder early in the 2015 training camp, too.

And on Twitter, McCloughan predicted third-round corner Fabian Moreau could be a starter down the line “sooner than later.” And that both Moreau and 2016 third-round corner Kendall Fuller will be "damned good at a position that's hard to find." McCloughan had end Jonathan Allen as a top-five pick; Allen fell to 17.

McCloughan said Jarrett would be a starting safety now if not for the nerve damage to his arm that he suffered in the 2015 regular-season finale. He hasn’t played since that game. But McCloughan said D.J. Swearinger will solve the Redskins’ safety problems and agreed that fellow safety Su'a Cravens would make a big jump in Year 2 after switching from linebacker.

The Redskins signed Swearinger in free agency. They also signed receiver Terrelle Pryor, whom McCloughan said was his “#1 FA.”

One last draft nugget involved center Ryan Kelly from Alabama in 2016. McCloughan was asked what player the team missed out on because he was selected right before they picked. It was Kelly, taken 18th. And it led to Washington, with the 21st pick, trading down one spot and taking receiver Josh Doctson.

But McCloughan also predicted current center Spencer Long, who was moved to the position in the spring of 2016, would have a major impact this year.

Among his other thoughts: He likes linebacker Zach Brown, another free-agent signee, and McCloughan said there’s a 50-50 chance third-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld becomes a starter.