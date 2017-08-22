Josh Norman impressed with rookie CB Fabian Moreau

Washington Redskins rookie cornerback Fabian Moreau has practiced for two weeks and played in one game. That’s enough for the NFL’s highest-paid corner to take notice.

Moreau has a long way to go in showing what he can do, but certain qualities have stood out. He’s aggressive and willing to play physical. He also was beat down the right sideline for a 38-yard gain against Green Bay, though he was in position and it took a perfect pass.

“Yeah, I mean you guys see it, too. So it’s no joke what he’s putting out there on the field,” Redskins corner Josh Norman said. “Obviously he’s going to be a great talent in this league. But he’s still going to work on some things. We’re going to get him to the level he needs to be.”

Moreau likely would have been drafted higher if not for having surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle in March. One or two plays in August don’t foreshadow greatness, but Moreau shows signs that he’ll be a good player. He allowed the deep ball, blaming his technique.

“I got beat. It can’t happen. I have to get better,” Moreau said.

That’s what the rookie must say. That sort of mindset leads to improvement. Here’s what Norman said:

“Perfect position. It’s just that things happen. The timing when the ball gets there, it arrived faster than he thought it would have.”

Moreau later broke up a pass when he stayed physical, even after the receiver crossed him up a little bit to seemingly win inside. But Moreau quickly recovered and was all over the target, breaking up the pass. He’s flashed on special teams, too.

It’s too early to anoint Moreau as anything other than a rookie who has looked sharp for a couple weeks versus backups. But he certainly looks as if he’ll provide depth at an impact position. And if the Redskins want to let Bashaud Breeland walk after the season, they’re covered. That’s the way it’s supposed to work: Draft a good player, develop him and save money to spend elsewhere.

More people play on ESPN than anywhere else. Join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy Football game! Sign up for free!

Here’s an update on the other draft picks, plus two undrafted players:

Defensive end Jonathan Allen: A few plays stood out. He had two good rushes against Green Bay’s starters in which he was able to drive his man back, using his hips well. Another time he showed awareness on a screen, turned and sprinted to help make the stop on the other side of the field. But he was too upright on another rush, resulting in him getting knocked to the ground.

Linebacker Ryan Anderson: Didn’t play because of a shoulder stinger. He’ll be one of the Redskins' top four outside linebackers.

Running back Samaje Perine: He ran much better than he did in the first preseason game, showing good footwork and vision. Perine did a nice job of cutting to avoid one defender while keeping his eyes on what’s ahead of him.

Safety Montae Nicholson: Like Moreau, he played for the first time this summer. He rotated well on one deep ball -- he was in good position to intercept, but still helped defend. He showed good timing on a blitz off the edge, racing in from 10-yards deep. On one run, he took on the blocker but in doing so took his eyes off the ball carrier and, therefore, the play.

Tight end Jeremy Sprinkle: Didn’t jump out much against Green Bay. Did lose on a block that forced Perine to cut inside for a 4-yard gain. For Sprinkle, it’s all about perfecting his technique. He has the size.

Center Chase Roullier: Continues to impress as the No. 2 center. He’ll have a good test Sunday versus Cincinnati with starter Spencer Long sidelined two weeks after arthroscopic surgery on his knee. He worked double-teams well, and on one Perine run up the middle, he turned his man outside and drove him a few yards. He did make a block in space, but it wasn’t fluid.

Receiver Robert Davis: His hands continue to improve with four catches for 36 yards and he’s showing that he might help on special teams. He did lose a block on a receiver screen (head down, no power). And I wonder if, on his deep routes, he drifts a little too close to the sideline. Worth developing.

Linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons: Worked mostly with the third unit. He won’t shy from being physical, but he’ll have to learn how to get off blocks to make plays. That’s a tough part for someone switching from safety. He did take on one blocker and made an arm tackle, but it was still a solid gain. He’s showing enough to keep him around in some capacity (practice squad).

Corner Josh Holsey: Worked as the slot corner and on special teams. It’s going to be hard to win a roster spot with five corners ahead of him: Norman, Moreau, Bashaud Breeland, Kendall Fuller and Quinton Dunbar. His tenacity and ability to play inside are helpful.

Guard Kyle Kalis: Continues to impress as the No. 2 left guard and has consistently worked ahead of veteran Arie Kouandjio. It’s deserved. His technique has been consistent (he spent the offseason working with former NFL lineman LeCharles Bentley).

Linebacker Nico Marley: He’s a terrific story given the odds of a player his size (listed at 5-foot-8, 200 pounds) at linebacker. He clearly has good instincts, but he also missed a ball carrier in the backfield when he tried to shoulder tackle him. Will be tough for him to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.