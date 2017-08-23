How the Redskins are setting up Josh Norman to make big plays

ASHBURN, Va. -- He’s just doing his job. That’s the way Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman sees it.

The team wants him to play more off the ball this season? He’ll play more off the ball this season. That’s not necessarily his druthers.

“I didn’t say I liked playing off,” Norman said. “I like getting in your face.”

And yet ...

He’s excited about the switch, too. Norman can tap into skills that turned him into an All-Pro two years ago: brains and instincts. Few study more as he applies what he has learned on the field. So, Norman said, it can “absolutely” be good for him.

“For me, it’ll definitely be beneficial,” Norman said. “Trust me when I say it will definitely be beneficial. You’re gonna see it this season.”

That’s what the Redskins are counting on. By having Norman play more off the ball more than in 2016, they’re hoping it leads to big plays. He played this way two seasons ago for Carolina and it led to four interceptions, including two pick-sixes, and three forced fumbles. Last season, he was used a little differently and intercepted three passes with no scores. However, playing with an injured right hand against Cincinnati, he did drop one that would have been a pick-six.

'Instinctive player'

Norman finished with more tackles and passes defensed in 2016 and called it his best season; the absence of highlight plays while playing on a defense that ranked 28th in total yards tainted that perception for others. The Redskins hope this change simultaneously improves both.

“He’s an instinctive player,” Redskins secondary coach Torrian Gray said. “Guys who are natural playmakers, guys with instincts, guys who like to read things from the offense, it should be fun for those guys. ... You can’t make as many interceptions if you don’t see the ball.”

Making plays, after all, is why they signed Norman to a contract that averages $15 million per year, which was highest in the NFL for a cornerback at the time he signed and is No. 2 now. In Carolina, Norman also played with more talent. The Panthers placed four defenders in the Pro Bowl after that 15-1 season -- that’s the combined total of Pro Bowl defenders Washington has had since 2012.

Even though the Panthers' plan for Norman has similarities to how Washington wants to use him, there is an adjustment. He didn’t want to divulge much of what he’s adjusting to, but Gray pointed out some nuances: When to open his hips in certain coverages and where to look -- is he eyeing the quarterback or the receiver, or trying to maintain vision of both?

Norman worked more on playing off during practices in the spring and in training camp, just to get used to various techniques again.

“A whole year of losing that and trying to get it back is hard,” Norman said. “I played it when in Carolina to a T. Then I got here and I’m up on the line and trying to be physical and aggressive. Some stuff you just automatically lose; either you’re not with the coaching anymore or the system you’re in don’t do things you did before. You drop off in what you do.”

Practice run

Norman said he has been able to bait quarterback Kirk Cousins into bad situations during practice playing this way.

“If it gets him, it’ll get some of the top guys in the league for sure,” Norman said, “because they’ll think we’re in one thing and totally be in a different coverage. That’s why playing off I can do so many things. You’ll never know.”

Cousins faced Carolina’s defense two years ago and has faced Norman in practice for two summers.

“It’s similar to what he did in Carolina that made him so effective,” Cousins said. “And you’d like to think he’ll have the same production that he did in Carolina.

“This coverage scheme will give Josh a lot more opportunity to ... have a greater influence on where a quarterback goes with the football and what goes through his mind with the ball in his hands. He’ll have more vision on the rest of the 21 people on the field. He’s able to play with some freedom to gamble or to recognize concepts and attack where he sees fit.”

Norman works on his coverage skills after every practice, sometimes for more than a half-hour. And he knows it’ll take more game speed to fully get his timing down with where he needs to drop, or where he must look and for how long.

“There are certain things I’m skeptical about,” Norman said. “Sometimes I’m hesitant because I’m thinking, maybe I shouldn’t be playing so much off. Maybe cut my distance down a little bit. Am I too deep? Or am I just enough to where I can affect the play. If you’re too deep, you can’t affect anything.”

And yet: anticipation.

“Now bringing technique to where I can play off? Oooh, we got a problem,” Norman said. “I can mix up my coverages to make the quarterback think I’m in something – and it’s totally something different. I’ve done this in the past, so it’s in my wheelhouse.”