What Matthew Stafford's deal means for Kirk Cousins

ASHBURN, Virginia -- The quarterback market continues to climb. The salary cap continues to increase as well. Both statements are good for Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins' future.

That reality was hammered home again Monday night when the Detroit Lions and Matthew Stafford reached an agreement on a five-year contract extension. He'll receive a $50 million signing bonus with $92 million guaranteed. The fully guaranteed portion isn't known and that's the key part of any deal.

One knock on Cousins: zero playoff wins. Of course, he's only started for two full seasons. Stafford, the No. 1 pick in the 2009 draft, has started eight seasons. He, too, has no playoff wins (and three losses). In fact, the Lions have only three winning seasons with Stafford, one of which came last season without the retired Calvin Johnson.

Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins has started for two full seasons. James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Stafford is more talented than Cousins, but there are holes in his resume. Stafford helped elevate the Lions, but they're 48-48 over the past six years combined with no division titles. He's now the highest paid player in the NFL. This isn't about who's best; it's about timing.

Here’s what else is known:

The salary cap is expected to increase in 2018: It went up more than $10 million this year and could climb that much next offseason. That means the price tag for quarterbacks will continue to rise. Two years ago, when Cousins' side asked for a deal just under $20 million per year, the tag was $155.27 million. The price tag has increased quite a bit.

Matt Ryan is on deck: The Atlanta quarterback has one year left on his contract so an extension will be coming his way. Stafford topped David Carr's deal; Ryan will trump Stafford's. After all, he helped guide his team to a Super Bowl appearance (and if not for blowing a 25-point lead ...). For those saying Cousins is just a product of the talent around him: The stories surrounding Ryan last season involved whether Atlanta should extend him. Why? Because in the three previous years the Falcons were a combined 18-30 and Ryan was rather ordinary. Ryan is better than Cousins, but even he needed more help. Of course, the next question is: How far can a guy take a team when he does have that level of help? Ryan reached the Super Bowl.

Oh, and Drew Brees might be a free agent as well this offseason.

The Redskins' final offer on May 2 was good ... with an asterisk: It also came too late and at a point when Cousins had already determined he wasn't going to sign (a conclusion he reached before this point) or even counter the offer. Had this offer been made without the franchise tag already in place? It would have been real good. Still, it wasn't about money, but rather about wanting to see where the Redskins were headed first. If fans aren't sure where this franchise is going, maybe Cousins shares your questions.

Was he being greedy or smart? The Redskins fully guaranteed $53 million, but that included the $24 million he'll make this season under the franchise tag. Now, look again at Stafford's deal. Let's say Cousins becomes a free agent and receives a similar offer (keep in mind, Stafford will make $16.5 million this year -- in addition to the $50 million bonus). If you would have done differently, and left possibly $20 million or more on the table, just to stay here, kudos. Even if Cousins gets hurt (barring a Teddy Bridgewater situation), thanks to the rising market and the fact that other teams do like him, he'd still be in position to receive a good contract. Certainly, if Cousins wants to stay, he could work a deal that would be good for both sides. If.

I'll never disagree with those who say Cousins has more work to do. Or that he's not an elite quarterback. If you don't think he's worth the money? That's OK, too. But when it comes to contracts, the numbers are on his side. Monday simply provided another reminder.