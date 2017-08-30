Josh Doctson's health remains an issue for Redskins

ASHBURN, Va. -- Again this season, the questions surrounding Josh Doctson have little to do with his talent. The main one being: Can the second-year Redskins receiver stay healthy?

Coach Jay Gruden said Doctson might play Thursday vs. Tampa Bay, something he would not have done had he remained healthy this summer. Doctson’s talent warrants a starting job, but he missed more than a week in camp with a hamstring injury and then did not play vs. Cincinnati because of the same problem.

Gruden said Doctson wanted to play Sunday and the coach said had it been a regular-season game, Doctson would have played. The next time he plays could be the Sept. 10 season opener vs. Philadelphia.

“It wasn’t like he pulled it; it was just tight, I guess,” Gruden said about Doctson's hamstring. “It hasn’t been a major pull, so I think he’s going to be OK.”

Redskins receiver Josh Doctson could play Thursday after missing the third preseason game with a hamstring issue. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Redskins need for that to be the case. They have other passing-game weapons, starting with receivers Terrelle Pryor and Jamison Crowder and third-down back Chris Thompson. But they drafted Doctson in the first round in 2016 despite stronger needs elsewhere. He was the best player available and he played a position in which Washington had two standouts -- DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon -- entering the final year of their contracts.

But so far, Doctson has been unable to help. He was limited to very few practices and only two games last year because of Achilles issues. After a good offseason, he’s had the hamstring woes.

“Well, it’s been an issue. We’ve only had him a year, a little bit over a year now, and he hasn’t really done a lot with us unfortunately, but I think he’s going to overcome these,” Gruden said. “I think he’s going to be ready to go for Philadelphia and now it’s a matter of keeping him out there, and knock on wood, we hope we can do that.”

The Redskins have been using Ryan Grant as their third receiver, sometimes even with Doctson healthy. But Grant does not present problems for the defense the way Doctson would, if available. Coaches love Grant for his consistency in route-running, but he has yet to make any legitimate impact in a game during his first three seasons. If that happens this season, the coaches will have been proven right.

Still, Doctson would provide a bigger, more athletic target and he appeared to be a smooth route-runner in training camp. It’s not a knock against Grant or anyone else to say the Redskins could use what Doctson offers. That’s why they drafted him in the first place; he was the only receiver they would have selected in the opening round. He has worked hard, sticking around in Ashburn during the offseason to train. But to date, his talent has been just a tease, and it’s safe to say no one has been more frustrated by this than Doctson. When the season begins, they need more.

Of course, Gruden remains confident no matter who’s on the field.

“We have plenty of options there,” Gruden said. “The big thing is we want to keep them fresh. If Terrelle gets tired, I won’t hesitate at putting Josh at X or Ryan Grant at X or whatever, so we have a good group of wideouts that could play anywhere at any time.”