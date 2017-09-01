Kirk Cousins' future could play into Redskins decision on Nate Sudfeld

The Washington Redskins must play to win now; they also must keep an eye on the future. Nate Sudfeld doesn’t help with the former, but he could be part of the latter. And that’s where it’ll get interesting with whether or not they keep him on the 53-man roster.

Sudfeld played well in the season finale, completing 22-of-33 passes 228 yards. But he did not lead a touchdown drive and underthrew an open receiver that should have resulted in one. In fairness, Sudfeld hadn’t played since the second preseason game, and his reps in practice have been reduced. All things considered, he threw well.

Still, when the Redskins drafted Sudfeld in the seventh round a year ago, he was someone they wanted to develop. Just in case, of course, Kirk Cousins left in free agency. That way, they’d have a veteran to take over (Colt McCoy) and a young backup to groom. But there’s certainly debate as to the level Sudfeld could reach once developed.

If they still believe Sudfeld could be a future starter, then it would definitely matter if for no other reason than to be prepared. But no one knows for sure what will happen with Cousins, who might not hit unrestricted free agency until 2019. Do you use a roster spot for a guy you might not think is a future starter for something you don’t know if, or when, something happens? At the exclusion of someone who can help now, like a seventh defensive lineman or a fourth tight end or an 11th defensive back?

That will be the key in whether or not Sudfeld lands on the roster once more. And did he do enough to be signed by another team if they do try to place him on the practice squad? Placed in context, that’s hard to say. While Sudfeld was better, did he play so well that another team would bring him aboard as a third quarterback without knowing their system?

If they go with two quarterbacks, they’d need to have someone else on the practice squad in case Cousins gets hurt. They have no one else who knows their system except for Sudfeld. If he's signed elsewhere, they'd best hope Cousins remains durable. Sudfeld's value right now is as an insurance policy -- now and in the future.

Here’s a look at other players and their fortunes after Thursday night:

Receiver Maurice Harris: He’s a tricky one. Before camp, I had him on the 53-man roster based off how he played and the fact that he can run routes from all three spots. Entering the preseason finale, I had him off -- largely because he hadn’t played thanks to his knee injury. Also, they viewed Robert Davis and Brian Quick as more impactful for special teams because each had worked on three different units, and they’re considered more physical; Harris was limited to being a backup returner. However, if they cut safety Will Blackmon, who can also return punts, they’d need someone in this role behind Jamison Crowder. That helps Harris.

He also showed again Thursday that he knows how to run routes and he has good hands; he definitely helped himself. The question possibly becomes: Do they feel they could sneak either Harris or Robert Davis onto the practice squad? Davis was considered raw before camp, but they liked how he developed.

Here’s what receivers coach Ike Hilliard said about Quick last week, “Brian Quick has been really good this camp. From the standpoint of making plays, he’s probably made more plays throughout camp than maybe all the other receivers combined. What he’s done and how we’ve progressed to what we like to do with our offense, we’re excited about him having an opportunity to make the team.”

Running back Mack Brown: Guys at the end of a position spot life live on the edge every summer. To warrant more time, the coaches need Brown to be more consistent in all areas -- from the tracks he takes on runs to the passing game. But Brown runs with a burst and makes defenders miss. He did not have the finale he had in 2016 when rushing for 149 yards, this time gaining 69. Brown also showed he liked to bounce it outside -- too often perhaps? Still, he has the ability to do so because of his speed. And his special teams play matters. However, last year the Redskins typically kept three running backs active, which means even if Brown makes it he might not dress on Sundays -- unless you want to deactivate Samaje Perine.

Linebacker Nico Marley: He did what he’s done all summer -- make his presence felt. Marley adds energy and a spark, but at 5-foot-8, 200 pounds he lacks the size to be effective vs. starters. But if he ever ends up on the roster, it’ll be because he could help on special teams and perhaps in some sub-packages. The Redskins typically keep nine linebackers, which would leave Marley out. But he’s worth a practice squad spot just for the energy he brings.

Linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons: He was active Thursday, with a sack and an interception. Harvey-Clemons looked good in coverage, as a former safety should, on the pick. He turned smoothly and reacted well to the throw. But, as with Marley, the numbers don't add up. He should definitely be signed to the practice squad.

Nose tackles A.J. Francis/Joey Mbu:

Did either one distinguish themselves? Mbu had some pressures; Francis showed well shedding a block and making a stop. They entered in a tight competition based on what multiple sources have said and likely exited that way, too.