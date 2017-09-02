Will Blackmon, Lynden Trail among Redskins' early cuts

The Washington Redskins released at least nine players Friday, ahead of Saturday's 4 p.m. deadline for final cuts. They were expected to cut at least 15 Friday, though not all the names are yet known.

None of the moves were considered a surprise -- and none have yet been filed with the league, though the players have been told -- though the one noteworthy one was safety Will Blackmon. One source earlier in the week said they'd likely go with six corners and four safeties, which means, barring a surprising turn, rookie corner Josh Holsey would make the roster. Linebacker Lynden Trail was cut but is a strong candidate to be re-signed to the practice squad.

It also leaves them with several decisions to make Saturday, including how many players to keep at quarterback (two or three) and running back (three or four). Neither one of those decisions had been finalized as of early Friday, even after Thursday's preseason finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which quarterback Nate Sudfeld and running back Mack Brown stood out. Both, however, remained on the bubble. For Sudfeld, the key could be as simple as whether they could keep him on the practice squad. If they cut him and he's picked up elsewhere, it could leave the Redskins needing to sign a quarterback to the practice squad who doesn't know their system.

They also have to finalize their receiver position, most likely which two to keep out of Brian Quick, Robert Davis and Maurice Harris. They must settle on nose tackle -- do they keep six or seven defensive linemen? And they need to decide on an eighth offensive lineman -- Tyler Catalina or Kyle Kalis. Among those on the bubble at linebacker: Nico Marley, Josh Harvey-Clemons and Zach Vigil (who played well on special teams).

Among those cut Friday, according to sources who confirmed the news:

S Will Blackmon

WR Zach Pascal

DL Ondre Pipkins

RB Kenny Hilliard

WR James Quick

LB Lynden Trail

CB Tevin Homer

CB Jeremiah McKinnon

OL Isaiah Williams

OL Kendall Pace