Redskins hope to revive T.J. Clemmings' career

ASHBURN, Virginia -- The Washington Redskins hope they found veteran backup help for their offensive line Sunday, claiming T.J. Clemmings off waivers. But he’ll also come as someone who needs a career jump-start.

Minnesota released Clemmings on Friday after two seasons in which the former fourth-round pick was pressed into starting duty. The Vikings, according to multiple reports, drafted Clemmings knowing he would take time to develop. But as a rookie in 2015 Clemmings started 16 games after right tackle Phil Loadholt tore his Achilles.

Last season, the Vikings wanted Clemmings to be a backup. But that plan was derailed once more when starting left tackle Matt Kalil suffered a hip injury and had to miss the final 14 games. Clemmings struggled in protection at both tackle spots; he ended up starting 19 games at right tackle and 11 at left. The Vikings tried him at guard as well this summer, but they clearly had questions leading to his release.

The Redskins needed experienced line depth as they kept two rookies among their three offensive-line backups: center Chase Roullier and guard/tackle Tyler Catalina. They also have swing tackle Ty Nsekhe. With Nsekhe, the Redskins don't need anyone else as a backup tackle -- unless there are multiple injuries at that position. But they could use more help from someone who could play both guard and tackle.

The Redskins now have nine offensive linemen and used the roster spot created when they placed safety Su'a Cravens on the non-football exempt list. They now have 24 offensive players and 26 on defense.

They’ve also signed several players to the practice squad already, including receiver Robert Davis, safety Fish Smithson, guard Kyle Kalis, guard/center Anthony Fabiano, defensive end Brandon Banks, tight end/ fullback Manasseh Garner. They will sign more.