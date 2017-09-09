Jonathan Allen offers potential impact for Redskins, but when?

ASHBURN, Virginia -- The Washington Redskins have several players who could -- and need to - provide an impact. But does one stand above the rest? That's the mailbag question for this week.

Which potentially impactful player do you consider to be the biggest question mark going into the season? #jkmailbag — mtwiggy (@msiggys) September 8, 2017

John Keim: I don’t know if there’s one bigger than another, so I’ll take a look at some of these impactful players for you, with questions on each.

Receiver Terrelle Pryor: I wrote about the receivers earlier Friday. There’s no doubting his talent or work ethic or desire. The question really is when will he and quarterback Kirk Cousins click? They communicate often -- coach Jay Gruden said they both like to “over-explain.” Gruden wants guys to just go play (in Cincinnati, receiver A.J. Green would basically say, “OK.” But Pryor and Cousins like to communicate a lot. That eventually will help get them in sync. But when? One thing to keep in mind: There are routes he’ll be running Sunday that he did not run in the preseason games. Keep teams guessing. In practice, we saw a lot of comebacks, hitches and go-routes; didn’t run those in games.

Tight end Jordan Reed: Health. Period. When healthy, the guy keeps getting better. But he’s so crucial to the offense that any game he misses, the Redskins feel his loss.

Linebacker Junior Galette: Again, one word: health. He might be the biggest question mark just because he’d be quite an addition if he’s right with what he can add. It would be a tremendous boost for the defense if he plays the way they hope -- and if he lasts all season. He would give them a major changeup and playmaker if he’s back to his old ways. I’ll have more on him Saturday.

Receiver Josh Doctson: I put him as a potential impact player because that’s what his talent suggests. He would be one of the biggest questions just because he’s never done it in a game. OK, aside from catching two passes in two games last year. But if Doctson is right, he could end up being an excellent receiver. He would provide some of the downfield big plays they’ll be missing without DeSean Jackson. It’s not that Doctson can match his speed, but he’s 6-foot-2, has a 40-inch vertical and tracks the ball well.

Linebacker Zach Brown: I really don’t have a lot of questions about him, but because he’s with his third team in three years, I do have some questions. There are always reasons players are free, or why they didn’t attract a lot of attention on the market. However, Brown’s speed and athleticism will help. With him, I’m more curious how he’s used in their sub-packages and how often they’ll blitz him. He’s very good in that role.

Defensive end Jonathan Allen: He hasn't done it before. Allen, the first-round pick, showed flashes in the preseason, whether in games or practice. The Redskins anticipate him making a big impact at some point. But when? He'll get a lot of work as a nickel tackle.

"I'm excited to see Jonathan Allen play," Redskins coach Jay Gruden said. "We haven’t had an interior pass-rusher like that, or an impact-type player like that in a long time and I feel good about what he can do."