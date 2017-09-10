Kirk Cousins, passing attack let Redskins down in opener

Kirk Cousins is hit and fumbles the ball. Fletcher Cox picks up the loose ball and returns it for a 20-yard touchdown to increase the Eagles' lead over the Redskins. (0:50)

LANDOVER, Md. -- The first play of the game provided a snapshot. Another one came in the red zone much later. It was a tough day for Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins, one that grew progressively worse.

His performance was a big reason the Redskins dropped yet another season opener under coach Jay Gruden, this time losing 30-17 to the Philadelphia Eagles. Three Cousins turnovers led to missed opportunities for Washington and a touchdown for the Eagles.

Still, the primary issue wasn't that Cousins was unprepared. On the first play of the game, an open receiver, Terrelle Pryor, seemingly lost the ball in the sun. A chance for a big play led to frustration for the offense.

On another play, Pryor dropped what would have been a 50-yard completion. No matter, though: The Redskins were called for holding anyway. There was also a drop on first-and-10 deep in their own territory. Pryor did not play in the final two series.

Kirk Cousins struggled to find a rhythm with his receivers, and the Redskins' passing game sputtered in Sunday's loss. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

But it wasn’t just about the receivers. Cousins gutted out some plays thanks to his legs -- and he did put two nice throws to Pryor down the field. But last season, one area Washington struggled with was scoring in the red zone. That’s where Cousins faltered Sunday, and it’s where he must get better -- back to two seasons ago, when he went for 22 touchdowns and no interceptions inside the 20-yard line.

Cousins should not throw high to a 5-foot-8 receiver under duress. That’s what happened in the fourth quarter, and one of the Redskins’ best drives ended in a tipped interception. Cousins also should not have a ball slip out of his hand under duress, leading to a return for a score.

The Eagles’ passing game made big plays. The Redskins’ passing game did not, especially when playmakers were available. But that’s not surprising. The Redskins have been off this summer with the passing attack, whether from drops or the throws themselves. They have yet to prove they won’t miss Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson. The former didn’t drop passes, and the latter would catch the deep ones.

Cousins, at times, played Sunday like someone who might gut out a win. He scrambled for a first down on second-and-6, gaining 7 yards -- and getting crunched at the end. He stepped up and somehow avoided an unblocked blitzing linebacker, then stopped and delivered a pass to Brian Quick for 13 yards on third-and-10.

But with old problems still existing -- a defense that struggles on third down (8-for-14) and an inconsistent run game -- the Redskins couldn’t afford a slow start from their passing offense. There were questions about the passing attack all summer. They have yet to be answered -- but not in the way Washington needs.