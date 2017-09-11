Jay Gruden says Josh Doctson must earn more time with Redskins

Kirk Cousins explains why a lot of passes were dropped during the Redskins' loss to the Eagles and why the team did not make enough plays to get the job done. (0:39)

ASHBURN, Virginia -- The Washington Redskins want to use receiver Josh Doctson more. At some point, they might feel they need to use him more. But they also want him to show that he’s ready for extra work.

The 2016 first-round pick played only 20 snaps in Sunday’s 30-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. His lack of playing time isn’t the reason Washington lost. In his 20 snaps, he was not targeted once -- despite appearing on 16 pass plays, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Instead, the Redskins used Ryan Grant as their third receiver behind starters Jamison Crowder and Terrelle Pryor. Grant caught four passes for 61 yards. Pryor caught six for 66, but struggled to track the ball and had drop issues, and Crowder had just three for 14.

But at some point the Redskins’ offense will need big contributions from Doctson. He can be a downfield threat, thanks to his combination of good speed and tracking ability -- he’s 6-foot-2 with a 40-inch vertical.

In some ways, though, Doctson remains in the infancy of his career. He not only missed 14 games last year because of Achilles issues, he rarely practiced. This year, he practiced throughout the spring, but missed time in camp with a hamstring injury.

“He’s ready to go,” Redskins coach Jay Gruden said. “It’s more that he has to perform and he has to play well to earn more playing time. He hasn’t practiced a whole lot. Last year he didn’t practice a whole lot. This year he has been in and out of the lineup a little bit. Once he establishes himself as an everyday player, he is going to get the rep and he is going to prove that he is one of our top receivers.

“He’ll get more and more reps as the season goes on without a doubt, but he has to earn that right like everybody does.”

Gruden said he’ll earn that playing time based on how he practices. But it’s as much about practicing for a while without missing time. Teammates have mentioned the difference they see in Doctson when he has practiced a lot vs. when he hasn't. They also rave about his talent and ability to make plays. Gruden said he anticipates Doctson possibly doubling his reps vs. the Los Angeles Rams this week.

“He will make plays in practice,” Gruden said. “The more plays he makes in practice, the more comfortable Kirk [Cousins] will be, the more reps he is going to get and that is going to happen. It will happen. Josh is a great receiver. Now it is just a matter of putting it day-in and day-out consistently, stacking plays together one after another and then he will play plenty and get plenty of catches by the time the year is up.”