Redskins dominate on ground to power past Rams

Kirk Cousins connects with Ryan Grant for the go-ahead touchdown with under two minutes to play, then Jared Goff throws an interception to seal Washington's 27-20 win over Los Angeles. (1:19)

LOS ANGELES -- Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden mentioned it often in the offseason, throughout the summer and again during the week. Yes, he really did want more balance on offense -- and that meant running more.

It was hard to believe him after the opener. It was not after the Redskins' 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. With a passing game that remains in a funk -- whether it's protection, the quarterback needing to be sharper or receivers failing to get open.

That left the Redskins needing a dominant day on the ground. That's what they got, at least in the first half, and it was enough to carry Washington. Even though they didn't do as well running the ball in the second half, the Redskins still emphasized it -- again, partly because of their passing game problems.

Chris Thompson was part of Washington's trio of running backs that collected 229 yards against the Rams. AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo

Second-year Rob Kelley gained 78 yards on his first 12 carries before leaving with a rib injury. Then Chris Thompson scored on a 61-yard draw in which he showed all of his skills: vision through the hole, patience to set up blockers and burst once daylight appeared.

Even rookie Samaje Perine helped, finally getting a rhythm late in the game. He did not play in the opener and, early Sunday, he appeared to shuffle more than usual on his runs. That's not his game. When he became more decisive, he ran well.

Even on the winning drive, though Kirk Cousins made two big completions -- to Terrelle Pryor and the touchdown to Ryan Grant -- the commitment to the run powered the drive.

All totaled, the Redskins ran for 229 yards. Every one of them was needed.

Also, give credit to the line -- not to mention tight ends and receivers -- for their blocking against an excellent front seven. It was the sort of game in which the Redskins finally created an identity. They have offensive linemen paying homage to the famed Hogs by calling themselves Hogs 2.0. But, until the first half, it was incorrect to mention them in the same breath.

However, members of the organization will tell you they like their demeanor up front and it's a group needing to also gain a rhythm. They know players such as guards Shawn Lauvao and Brandon Scherff and center Spencer Long fit the run-the-ball mode. Indeed, the Redskins excelled early at pulling their linemen, sealing the outside with tight ends blocking down, and allowing the backs to take over.

The Redskins started to create an identity Sunday. It's one they need to build on.