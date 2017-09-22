Redskins worried about Marshawn Lynch's running, not his dancing

NFL Live believes the Raiders' offense will dominate but the defense needs to contain Kirk Cousins' deep passes. (0:41)

ASHBURN, Virginia – Washington Redskins nose tackle Ziggy Hood knows what he doesn't want to see Sunday night: a certain 215-pound running back dancing. He also knows there's one good way to prevent it from happening.

Marshawn Lynch danced on the sideline early in the fourth quarter of a blowout win over the New York Jets. It's not like Lynch has always done this, but he was playing in his first home game with the Raiders in his hometown while the song "I'm Really From Oakland" blared over the speakers.

After the 45-20 Raiders win, some Jets players admitted they were upset about his dancing. It's hard to imagine Lynch dancing Sunday night considering they won't be playing a song featuring Oakland.

"I don't care nothing about that," Hood said. "The only thing I care is whether they put 45 points on the board. Guys are gonna dance and jig on the sidelines. Ain't nobody gonna be jigging and dancing if you stop them. Let's focus on that. If he's dancing on the sidelines, that means he did his job."

Lynch has rushed 30 times for 121 yards through two games. After a one-year retirement, the former Seattle star doesn't look like he's lost a whole lot; he's still capable of ramming through defenders.

"He's still a beast," Hood said. "That's his title? Beast Mode, right? Still a beast. [But] you get all 11 hats to the ball, it's hard for anyone to run."

But Hood likes that sort of game -- smaller backs who like to dance on the field (and not the sideline). Lynch tries to run over defenders, instead.

"I love contact," Hood said. "I'm a big guy. I played against Steven Jackson when he was with the Rams or Peyton Hillis when he was with the Browns -- I love going against big backs because I don't have to worry about a shifty back going side to side. I like to go from north to south. It's good to go against, in my mind, a future Hall of Famer. It's going to be good for us to see what we do against them.

"There's no switch. The man cranks it up."

The Redskins have allowed only 3.3 yards per carry. One reason: They've done a good job swarming to the ball.

"It's just going to be a group effort like it is with every great back in the NFL that you face," Redskins coach Jay Gruden said. "Marshawn might stiff-arm one guy, but the next two or three guys are going to come get him. It's got to be a group effort and we've got to run to the football -- all 11 of them on defense have got to pursue to the football with great passion."

And make sure Lynch's dancing comes from trying to find a hole behind a big, powerful offensive line.

But one thing Hood won't do: celebrate with his own dance.

"I don't dance," he said. "I'm too big."