Rams', 49ers' respective starts could impact Kirk Cousins' future

ASHBURN, Virginia -- It's all about the quarterback. And it'll be that way all season, with grand pronouncements on Kirk Cousins’ future after every game. Or pass.

Great Goff & SF headed for a season making a Sam Darnold/Josh Rosen draft pick a no brainer = Kirk losing leverage with his play? #jkmailbag — NoVaTerp (@lawdog2k9) September 22, 2017

John Keim: There were a few questions on Cousins this week so I’ll dip my toes into that pool again.

I’m not a fan of judging his career after every game, good or bad. He started slow in 2015 and finished strong; he started slow last year, got hot in October and November and then tapered off. It’s never all on him, but I also know in those games he needed to play better. You get big bucks, you get judged more harshly. Such is life.

The Redskins’ offense has the weapons to improve, but given the changes -- Terrelle Pryor still growing as a receiver and new here; Josh Doctson’s inability to work a lot more with Cousins -- it makes sense that it takes them a little time.

Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins' passer rating is 82.9 after two games. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

“We haven’t hit as many big plays, but for the most part I think he has been efficient,” Redskins coach Jay Gruden said of Cousins. “There is a lot we can improve on in the passing game, from Kirk to the routes to the protection. It’s a work in progress, but we will get there. We have total faith that we will get it done and his numbers will get better.”

This also is a week their passing attack could get healthy; I don’t trust the Raiders’ passing defense -- excellent pass rushers, but suspect corner and linebacker play in coverage.

But as far as the question at hand: I’m not big into hypotheticals about who the Redskins might chase if Cousins leaves, whether they'll draft someone or sign a free agent. It’s too early to head in that direction. But we all know that two head coaches like Cousins a lot: the Los Angeles Rams’ Sean McVay and San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan.

However, the early starts for both teams are why I always say: Don’t assume anything at this point. The Rams’ Jared Goff is playing well and, considering he was the No. 1 pick in 2016, he’d have to take a mighty big fall for that job to open. And the 49ers are 0-3 and headed for a tough year. As much as Shanahan likes Cousins, would he really pass up a chance to draft a quarterback in, say, the top five? In a supposedly quarterback-rich class? What if rookie third-round pick C.J. Beathard develops into a guy who Shanahan believes can be comparable to Cousins in time? But, if none of that happens then Shanahan would gladly take Cousins, regardless of his stats. He knows what Cousins can do.

It’s clear the 49ers aren’t a year away, which could factor into any decision they make at quarterback -- and also into any decision Cousins might eventually need to make. It’s not a topic worth exploring at this point for obvious reasons, as Mike Shanahan used to say. There are teams who will need a quarterback, whether it's here or elsewhere, who will be willing to pay him.

But I’m also not about to write off Cousins because in two games he hasn’t been as sharp. Those who defend him could point to him leading a game-winning drive. If you like a guy, you point that out. If you don’t, you focus on the previous work (but my guess is those same people would have knocked him had he played a great game but faltered on the final drive. Be honest; you would).

Cousins could be playing better; he could be more accurate on some throws in the end zone, for example (yeah, the fade). Yeah, there are times he’s missed a guy. Sometimes that player isn’t part of the progression so he’s not supposed to look his way (that’s common, folks). Other times he doesn’t pull the trigger. Sometimes deep shots have been missed by the receiver.

But I also think losing DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon still resonates. It doesn’t mean they can’t be replaced, but with Pryor and Doctson it’ll take time. I’ll be clear though: That excuse won’t last long. If Doctson stays healthy for an extended period he’ll become a factor (wouldn’t be surprised to see a big play or two Sunday).

Offensive coordinator Matt Cavanaugh said he thinks Cousins is starting to find a rhythm.

“He’s getting close,” Cavanaugh said.

Some of that stems from working more with Pryor.

“Terrelle is starting to understand his relationship to a defender, where he should expect the ball based on the route he’s running,” Cavanaugh said. “He’s starting to get a feel for what Kirk’s seeing. That’s huge. By the same token, Kirk has to see what the receiver’s seeing, too, when he’s running his route, what kind of leverage he has, how he anticipates the break that he’s coming out of. That takes time.”