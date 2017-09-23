Redskins hope more patience equals greater success for Samaje Perine

ASHBURN, Virginia -- The message delivered was a blunt one. When Washington Redskins rookie running back Samaje Perine reached the sidelines early last week, he was met by his position coach.

“Slow the f--- down,” Randy Jordan told Perine.

The rookie was getting his first work of the season, and as a pro, and was a little impatient. To say the least. He still managed 67 yards on 21 carries, but it was the lessons learned that should help him as the season unfolds.

Samaje Perine got 21 carries against the Rams last week and could get more work on Sunday night against the Raiders with Rob Kelley ailing. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

He might need to take a bigger role Sunday with starter Rob Kelley ailing. Kelley injured his ribs a week ago and is questionable, though he has said he’ll play. Even if Kelley plays, Perine will get carries, assuming the Redskins are moving the ball.

For Perine, he’s still learning not only to run with patience but also to maximize his power. Both were evident in his first outing, though he ran with more patience the more carries he got.

“It’s really rare to get a back that comes out of college who can show patience,” Jordan said.

In Perine’s case, he wasn’t used to running behind pulling guards and tackles at Oklahoma. Most of his carries came out of shotgun formation whereas in the NFL most will occur with the quarterback under center. He’s still learning the tempo of each play and how fast he must attack the hole.

“That’s something I really wanted to work on this week, being more patient,” Perine said. “In college I never had pullers like that, pullers in all different directions. That’s something I really had to work on this week. After watching film and working on it out there, it’s going to be a lot better.”

Perine indeed ran better out of the gun. On the final drive, for example, he gained 27 yards on three runs with quarterback Kirk Cousins in shotgun formation. On another run, with Cousins under center, Perine raced ahead of pulling tight end Niles Paul. He had a similar run earlier in the game with two pulling linemen.

“I’m like, how the hell did he get in front of the pullers,” Jordan said. “He learned from that. I said let the puller pull. Let them do their job and you work off the pullers. ... You have to be patient and you feel things on top of you; you still have to take that same patience from the gun to when you’re running under center.

“He started to slow down a little bit and sure enough he was letting things develop. I always have this saying, 'Run with your eyes and your feet -- not your feet and then your eyes.' The eyes take you to the hole. I feel that’s the thing he got better in as the game went along.”

The Redskins also want Perine to improve in yards after contact. At 236 pounds, he’s big enough and runs hard enough to excel in this area. But, Sunday, he averaged only 1.29 yards after contact, according to ESPN Stats & Information. For the season, that ranks 30th among backs with at least 15 carries.

“The biggest thing we have is yards after contact,” Jordan said. “The number isn’t where I want it to be. That comes with experience. Having a feel for bodies, where in college he’s so strong and fast. He’s not an average back. So when he gets to this level, you have to know, ‘Hey man I can run with the same power and run guys over and shrug guys off as I did in college.’ I tell him it takes reps and time. It takes doing it.”

They want Perine to run with a slightly lower pad level.

“For a big guy he runs with good pad level, but there are times where he makes contact, but he has to keep his feet running,” Jordan said. “That’s the thing Rob does so well. When he makes contact his feet are always churning.”