Kirk Cousins proves worth in Redskins' win over Raiders

LANDOVER, Maryland -- The referendum arrives after every game, sometime with each pass: Pay Kirk Cousins! Don't pay him! He's worth a bundle. He's not worth much of anything.

But the truth with Cousins has been this: He's capable of struggling but also of producing huge nights. That's why those who made up their minds on Cousins a while ago haven't really changed. Each side can offer proof as to why they think the way they do.

However, if Cousins strings together more nights like Sunday, a lot of minds would be forced to change. He played one of the best games of his career, leading the Washington Redskins to a 27-10 win over the Oakland Raiders. He beat a good team in a prime-time game (much like he did a year ago against the Green Bay Packers) and was the best passer on the field.

Derek Carr received the big contract in the offseason -- and two weeks ago Cousins' critics would say he shouldn't receive one that's comparable. But it was Cousins who starred, completing 25 of 30 passes for 365 yards and three touchdowns. Three of those incompletions hit receivers hands and were dropped or jarred free. It might have been the most accurate Cousins has been.

“We don't even talk about dollars,” Redskins coach Jay Gruden said earlier in the week. “That would never come up with any of these guys, so it's not an issue. It won't be an issue. Ever.”

But what they would discuss is how close they felt Cousins was to having a big game. During the week, multiple coaches said they felt “this close” to a big game through the air. They saw Cousins getting more in synch with the receivers and felt they were ready for a big game through the air. They felt they could contain the Raiders' pass rush because of their tackles, Trent Williams and Morgan Moses. But it was also the precision they started to see last week on the final drive against the Los Angeles Rams.

When receivers cut, the ball would arrive. When he threw downfield he gave his best deep threat, Josh Doctson, a chance. In practice, Cousins and Docstson had started to connect more. Sunday, Doctson made a leaping catch over former Redskins corner David Amerson and ran in to complete a 52-yard score.

Another time, Cousins stood in the pocket and patted the ball, then did it again. He didn't hurry himself, he trusted the protection and allowed the receiver to break free -- then delivered a strike to Jamison Crowder. Because Cousins hit him in stride, it enabled Crowder to run after the catch for 30 more yards.

Cousins and the Redskins' offense did all this without his one-time security blanket -- tight end Jordan Reed. Since becoming a starter at the beginning of the 2015 season, Cousins owns a 119.6 passer rating when targeting Reed. But during that same span, the Redskins were 2-4 without him.

However, they have other talent and Cousins used it, completing passes to eight receivers. Doctson can develop into a dangerous threat. And Chris Thompson has been their best offensive player, by far. In the end, Cousins did his job. In doing so, he proved his worth. Until that worth is debated again next week.