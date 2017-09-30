Kirk Cousins' wife delivers couple's first child

Redskins QB Kirk Cousins, whose son was born Friday, discusses how he kept up his preparation for the Kansas City Chiefs while missing practice. (0:53)

ASHBURN, Virginia -- Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins found something to trump what he’s accomplished thus far in football: the birth of his first child.

Cousins’ wife, Julie, delivered a 9-pound, 6-ounce boy Friday night. Cooper Cousins and his mom both already went home.

“I'm sure many of you who are dads and moms know that it's a special experience,” Cousins said. “I texted the coaches afterwards and said, 'That

was a top experience of my life so far.' So I guess that says it all.”

Cousins’ wife was due Sept. 18, but the baby struggled with his own version of clock management and waited 11 more days to arrive. Teammate Brandon Scherff's wife also delivered a boy Friday night.

Cousins’ baby arrived at a good time, two days before the team departs for a Monday night game vs. Kansas City. The extra day allowed Cousins extra time to prepare, which also enabled him to miss practice Friday so he could be at the hospital.

The ultra-prepared Cousins was in a meeting with the quarterbacks via FaceTime with backup quarterback Colt McCoy Friday morning. Cousins had taken every snap with the first team from the time the team reported for voluntary workouts in April until Friday.

“Colt was helpful. He kept me in the loop as to what was going on here,” Cousins said. “I actually did intend to get here for practice [Friday], but those at the birth center were telling us that it could come in the next half hour, the next hour. That isn't what ended up happening, but they led us to believe it might be. Colt FaceTimed me into one of the meetings and I was able to get caught up on some of the third-down plan.”

Cousins arrived early Saturday to, as he said, play a “little catch-up.”

“We didn’t fine him for missing time,” Redskins coach Jay Gruden said, jokingly. “No issue. Kirk is going to be well-schooled on what happened [Friday]. We reintroduced everything to him so he’ll be up to speed.”

For now, Cousins reveled in his family’s big day, beaming in front of his locker. Yes, he got to cut the umbilical cord. He and his wife announced the initial pregnancy on social media. They had a gender reveal in March in which Cousins threw a football at a cardboard box that, upon contact, produced blue smoke.

“It’s been a great experience because Julie’s been so positive throughout it,” Cousins said. “She’s been so disciplined. It’s been a joy throughout the nine months and the actual delivery and labor was no different. She was a joy throughout it, just a reminder that I married up. That was a life goal of mine to marry up and I did that and I think this whole process the last nine months affirmed that.”