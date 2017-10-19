Redskins-Eagles, Part II could go a long way in deciding the NFC East

The Philadelphia Eagles ended a five-game losing streak and announced themselves to the NFL as a team to be reckoned with -- all in the same day in Washington.

The Eagles beat the Washington Redskins for the first time in six games in the season opener. They did so in impressive fashion, with a defense that stuffed the run and a quarterback who kept making big plays in a 30-17 win.

Washington fans had to be talked back off the ledge, even though the Redskins won three of their next four games. The question they face this week: Can they win Monday night with a banged-up roster? If so, the NFC East will become a tight race. If not, it could be a one-team sprint to the finish.

Here's a look at the matchup with ESPN Eagles reporter Tim McManus and Redskins reporter John Keim:

Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount has been averaging more than 6 yards per carry since Week 3. Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Biggest change in the Eagles since Week 1: The emergence of LeGarrette Blount and the Eagles' running game. Blount averaged 3.3 yards per attempt (14 carries, 46 yards) in the opener against Washington, and did not receive a single carry the following week in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Coach Doug Pederson has since committed to the ground game. The Eagles averaged 21 rushes for 78 yards over the first two weeks. Those numbers have soared to 35 rushes and 158 yards over the past four games. Blount has been at the center of that. Rediscovering the form that carried him to a career year with the New England Patriots in 2016, Blount has been averaging more than 6 yards per carry since Week 3.

Biggest change in the Redskins since Week 1: The Redskins have been more committed to the run game than they were in the opening loss, when the Eagles shut them down. Philadelphia stopped the Redskins cold, allowing only 34 yards on 13 carries to the running backs. But here's the key stat: Washington converted only three of 11 third downs, preventing more opportunities -- and making the Redskins less likely to stick with an inconsistent rushing attack. They didn't post strong rushing numbers against San Francisco, for example, as the backs rushed 28 times for 57 yards (quarterback Kirk Cousins is using his legs more). But the Redskins converted seven of 14 third downs thanks to Cousins and the passing game. Still, coach Jay Gruden likes the balanced attack and he especially loves running on first down (almost 70 percent of the time thus far). Washington has run the ball 44 more times than at the same point last season. Running back Rob Kelley has missed one game and part of another because of various injuries. It makes a difference if he plays; rookie Samaje Perine is still getting used to running with patience. The other running back, Chris Thompson, has emerged as the Redskins' main offensive weapon as their third-down back -- hurting teams in the screen game in particular. He leads Washington in both receiving yards (340) and rushing (175).

Biggest Eagles injury since Week 1: Cornerback Ronald Darby suffered a dislocated ankle Week 1 against Washington. Pederson mentioned Monday night's game as a potential return date, but it appears Darby needs more time to work back from a gruesome injury that initially threatened to be season-ending. Desperate for corner help, the Eagles traded wide receiver Jordan Matthews and a third-round pick to Buffalo prior to the start of the season for Darby, a blazing fast corner who was runner-up for Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2015. The Eagles' defense has found a way to succeed despite the loss. The front four are generating good pressure for defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, while a corner group that includes Jalen Mills, rookie Rasul Douglas and Patrick Robinson has exceeded expectations. It could still prove to be vulnerable, but the back end has maintained to this point.

Redskins defensive end Jonathan Allen had been wreaking havoc on defenses until he was lost for the season on Sunday. Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire

Biggest Redskins injury since Week 1: Defensive lineman Jonathan Allen is out for the season after suffering a Lisfranc injury Sunday. Allen, the 17th overall pick in April, was performing as hoped, collapsing the pocket and playing with power and quickness. He could line up all over, even rushing from a stand-up position in the middle on occasion. He and fellow nickel tackle Matt Ioannidis enabled the Redskins to rush with four, knowing they could push the pocket and benefit from edge pressure by the linebackers. But Allen's loss is magnified for this game by the potential absence of corners Josh Norman (rib) and Bashaud Breeland (knee). The Redskins need a healthy unit to combat the Eagles' offense, so this doesn't help. Ioannidis has been exceptional. But Allen was playing like he was one of the best defensive players in the draft.

What it means to the Eagles' division chances: The Eagles have an 88 percent chance to win the NFC East and a 95 percent chance to make the playoffs, per FPI. Sitting at 5-1 overall with a 4-0 mark in the conference and 2-0 in the division, the Eagles would take even greater command by completing the sweep of the Redskins, their top threat at the moment with the Cowboys and Giants struggling. There's the bigger picture to consider as well: FPI says the Eagles have the greatest chance of earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC (45 percent) and are the early favorites to make it to the Super Bowl (31 percent). Those odds will only improve with a win Monday night.

What it means to Redskins' division chances: It means everything. Because the Eagles won the first game, and already have a 1½-game lead over Washington, the Redskins can't afford to be swept if they want to challenge for the NFC East title. A loss would give the Eagles a 2½-game lead -- but they'd obviously win any tiebreakers over Washington, so the Redskins in essence would be 3½ games behind if they lose Monday night. It wouldn't be impossible to make up that ground, especially considering the Redskins still have 10 games remaining. All it takes is a couple injuries to throw a wrench into another team's season (Green Bay). But it would be asking a lot. After the Eagles, the Redskins play Dallas, at Seattle, Minnesota and at New Orleans. Not only are those good teams, but they're also competition for NFC playoff spots. If the Redskins emerge from this stretch, say, 6-4, then they're in good shape.