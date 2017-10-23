What's better than a signature win? For Kirk Cousins, 'a signature season'

Tedy Bruschi and Herm Edwards both agree the Eagles are one of the best teams in the NFL and will prevail over Washington on Monday. (0:55)

ASHBURN, Va. -- The big-game narrative for quarterbacks didn’t start with Kirk Cousins. He’s just the latest to be measured by it. So it has been stated: Cousins can’t win the big one. Or, at least, he hasn’t won enough yet to be paid among the game's best.

The Washington Redskins travel to face the Eagles on Monday night. Cousins is 0-5 on Monday night. He’s 0-1 in the playoffs. He failed in the 2016 finale against the New York Giants with the playoffs at stake.

However, Cousins' play is a central reason the Redskins were, and have been, involved in big games. It’s why they made the playoffs in 2015 with a shaky defense and subpar running game.

In regular-season games not played on Monday since the start of the 2015 season, Cousins is 20-12-1 as a starter, including 2-0 on Sunday night. A few big games certainly were sprinkled in. If a quarterback plays a long time, unless he's Tom Brady, he will go through ebbs and flows: Drew Brees won big games early in his career, but the Saints have had losing seasons in four of the last five years and are 1-1 in the playoffs since 2012.

The separator

Until a quarterback wins a Super Bowl or excels in the postseason, the topic will be raised. That’s true even in a town where the most beloved quarterback in franchise history -- Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen -- never started a game for the Redskins in the postseason.

“It’s what separates the Hall of Fame great-to-good-to-OK quarterbacks,” Redskins coach Jay Gruden said. “These games can define a guy’s career over the course of time. Kirk hasn’t played in many of them, but as they start to accumulate people recognize how he’s played on a big stage. He’s played well at times on the big stage and at times we haven’t played well. Hopefully he takes the next step.”

If the Redskins lose Monday, he’ll be in good company. The only two quarterbacks to lose their first six Monday night games: Archie Manning and Joe Namath. In Cousins' five Monday night starts, he has thrown a combined five touchdowns to three interceptions with a 90.6 passer rating (and 59.1 total QBR). But it hasn’t been good enough.

“We don’t look at it that way,” running back Chris Thompson said. “On the outside, a quarterback is always considered the leader of the team. It goes on the coach, then it goes on the quarterback. But we have to do our job and help Coach Gruden and Kirk. We don’t worry about it. We would like to get some wins on Monday night so everyone can stop talking about it."

Besides, Thompson said, when Cousins first became a starter he was nervous -- in any game. That’s changed.

“I’ve seen Kirk mature and a lot has to do with being in a system for a while, having some stability here for him and in the system,” Thompson said. “He’s been handling big-time situations well. These big games will always be there if he continues to rise to the occasion. We’re going to need him to do so this week.”

Kirk Cousins is 20-12-1 as a starter in games not on Monday night. AP Photo/Mark Tenally

Playoff success, more than Monday night performance, carries weight. In 2015, Cousins threw 13 touchdowns and one pick in the final five games for a 4-1 record and an NFC East title. Then, in the postseason, he threw for 329 yards but was generally mediocre in a 35-18 loss to Green Bay.

“So he’s played in big games that were crucial for us down the stretch,” Gruden said. “The more experience you get on prime-time TV, the more poise you have and the better you feel.”

Meanwhile, Cousins has starred in those games the past two years, beating Green Bay in 2016 and Oakland earlier this season -- both on Sunday nights. Both were considered big games. In those wins, Cousins completed a combined 46 of 60 passes for 640 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions.

If receiver Josh Doctson had made a difficult catch three weeks ago on Monday Night Football in Kansas City, Cousins might have won another big game.

'Like Ohio State or Wisconsin every week'

But, prior to the playoffs, what makes one game bigger?

“I don’t know of a single game that I go to and feel like, ‘This one is not quite as charged,’” said Cousins, who was drafted in 2012 out of Michigan State. “Again, it’s fun to talk about, fun to hype up, I get that. But for me, we’ve got the Cowboys the next week. Win or lose this week, that’s a big game. That’s the beauty of the NFL, is every single week, we’re getting tested and it feels like Ohio State or Wisconsin or Michigan every single week for me.”

The loss to the Giants in the ’16 season finale still resonates with detractors. With a chance to earn a playoff berth, the Redskins scored 10 points in the loss and Cousins forced a throw late that was intercepted in New York territory. That capped an up-and-down December, seguing into another offseason discussion about how much Cousins should be paid.

Then, in the season opener against the Eagles, Cousins played what so far is his worst game of the season, completing just 57.5 percent of his passes, with a crucial fourth-quarter red zone interception. Cousins knows he must play better on Monday night, and not just because the Eagles are 5-1. He just sees a bigger picture.

“It wouldn’t be a signature win if we lost the rest of them,” Cousins said. “Let’s let the dust settle and see where we are at Week 17. I’m sure that a win on the road against the Eagles would get our fans very excited and people would be riding the roller coaster, and they would be on the height of the roller coaster at that point. We try not to ride it.”

He recalled losing to New England in 2015 to drop to 3-5. Two weeks later, the Skins lost by 28 at Carolina. They lost a Monday night game at home to Dallas in December. Then they won four straight and captured the division.

“So I just go back to: Let’s just play this whole thing out and see where it ends,” Cousins said, “and then hopefully have a signature season. That’s really the goal.”