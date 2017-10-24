Kirk Cousins can't outduel Carson Wentz as Redskins fall to Eagles

Kirk Cousins passes the ball to Jordan Reed, who breaks a tackle and dives into the end zone for his second touchdown of the game. (0:23)

PHILADELPHIA -- The Washington Redskins have a good quarterback, one to build an offense around. The Philadelphia Eagles have one to build a franchise around, one who elevates the talent around him and can make plays when nothing seems available. There's a difference, and it was evident Monday night.

There's a lot that quarterback Kirk Cousins does well for the 3-3 Redskins -- and it's why they are in good shape as long as he's in Washington. But Philadelphia's Carson Wentz does what every team wants. He makes plays when the pocket collapses and has an arm strong enough to throw a 64-yard touchdown pass yet also drop a perfect dime when touch is needed. He did all that in the Eagles' 34-24 win Monday.

When the Redskins' line started to struggle -- or lose players -- the Eagles were able to contain Cousins and limit his ability to make plays. They applied pressure up the middle and kept him in the pocket. They could force him into mistakes -- look at the interception in the fourth quarter under duress. When Cousins had time, he was good, but when the line started suffering one injury after another, the Eagles capitalized on his limitations.

Kirk Cousins did his best to keep the Redskins in it, but Carson Wentz and the Eagles were too much. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

But aside from one throw -- he was hit on the pick, but it was still a bad throw -- Cousins was good. He did throw for 303 yards and three touchdowns. However, Wentz was spectacular and a difference-maker. There's a debate on where Cousins fits in the league's quarterback rankings -- most would put him around 10 to 15. Wentz, who fired four touchdown passes, should be in the MVP discussion.

During his conference call with Philadelphia reporters on Thursday, Redskins coach Jay Gruden bemoaned the fact Wentz ended up with the Eagles. He was scratching his head at how that happened, joining the entire city of Cleveland -- save for the Browns' "brain" trust, which traded that pick. That move will haunt one city for years, as well as the rest of the NFC East.

The Redskins' biggest concern entering the game focused on Wentz and his ability to make plays. Wentz does what franchise quarterbacks need to do: make others better. He extends a play under duress, gets hit and finds Corey Clement for a touchdown. Wentz had a 64-yard strike for another touchdown.

It's not that Cousins lost the game; that's far from the case. He faced a better defense than Wentz, which is part of the problem. Cousins isn't getting enough help from receivers Josh Doctson or Terrelle Pryor Sr. But even when Wentz was stopped, he really wasn't. His third-down scramble when he appeared tackled in the fourth quarter was unreal and pivotal.

The Redskins spent a long time trying to decide what Cousins was worth. Just a strong guess: It'll someday cost them a chance to keep him long term. The Eagles won't hesitate to pay Wentz whatever it takes.