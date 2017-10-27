Josh Norman, Dez Bryant cash in on rivalry, become 'advertising buds'

Redskins CB Josh Norman says he is unsure if doing a commercial with Cowboys WR Dez Bryant will change their relationship on Sunday. (0:30)

Dez Bryant and Josh Norman have been pretty vocal in their distaste for each other over the past two seasons. Both have issued statements basically calling the other overpaid and overrated.

When the Dallas Cowboys take on the Washington Redskins on Sunday, Bryant and Norman, provided the latter is cleared medically, should see a lot of each other. And that should lead to extra camera time to see how far each will go to provoke the other.

Is the hate they have shown for each other real?

If it is, Bryant and Norman have used the rivalry to their economic benefit.

Samsung has separate commercials featuring Norman and Bryant taking shots at each other through social media using their Galaxy Note8 phone in mock postgame news conferences.

“It was pretty clever because that seems like real life work with those two,” Cowboys tight end Jason Witten said of the commercials. “It’ll be a showdown. Josh is a guy we have a lot respect for and a heck of a football player, and their defense is a lot better when he’s out there on the field. Can’t allow those distractions to get in the way, but that’s what makes this division so great, these types of matchups. It’ll be fun to be a part of.”

Bryant, who has not made himself available to the media this week, said he would talk Friday. Norman said Thursday doing the commercials has thawed the chilled relationship to some degree.

He thinks.

“Well, it’s a nice lucrative check off the field,” Norman said. “On the field, maybe something totally different. You never know until Sunday gets here. I’m a totally different guy talking to you right now than I will be Sunday when I’m between those white lines. Things are all good and well now, but who knows where it may go when it gets to a game-time situation.”

Norman said he was the one who held out longer before agreeing to shoot the commercial. He and Bryant were not together when they shot their spots, but they did talk on the phone before shooting it this summer. Norman said they shot it some time in the preseason.

“He had called me, so we had talked a little bit,” Norman said. “That’s kind of refreshing because before, I’m sure you all know, it wasn’t like that."

War of advertising words

In Norman’s commercial, he’s at a news conference playing with his phone as a reporter asks a question about an image Norman had just posted, showing Bryant with sticks of butter for hands. Then the reporter says, “It seems like you think you’re better than Dez Bryant?” To which Norman says, “I would never say that,” as he writes on his phone, “I’m better than Dez Bryant.”

Bryant’s commercial pokes fun at Norman’s speed and ability to cover him. Bryant tells the assembled media corps he wants to take the high road -- as he posts a drawing of Norman riding a snail. When the reporter asks, “Are you saying he’s slow?” Bryant replies, “I would never say that.”

Then Bryant posts a drawing of Norman as a “tiny, little blanket.” So the reporter asks, “Are you saying he can’t cover you?” Bryant simply says, “Your words, not mine.”

Norman said he’s glad he did the commercial.

“I was like, let’s go through it and let’s see what happens,” he said. “That was one of my top things I did. I was like, really cool. I’m glad I did it especially with a guy like that and having him do what he did on his."

Real war of words

Earlier in the offseason, Norman told Bleacher Report that Bryant was “just a guy.”

“He doesn’t ‘wow’ you. For me, he don’t. For other guys, he probably will do the worst to them because he’ll bully them,” Norman said. “But you can’t bully a bully. You know what I’m saying? That’s why his game doesn’t resonate to me.”

But the genesis of this feud goes back to 2015 when Norman, then with the Carolina Panthers, said the Cowboys need to get their “$70 million back” from Bryant after Carolina beat Dallas on Thanksgiving. Bryant caught two passes for 26 yards after calling Norman out to Carolina’s other defensive backs, according to Norman.

"They came back, told me. I put my thinking cap on and I went to work," Norman said. "I went to a dark place. I went to the bat cave. I went Dark Knight on him. The thing is, the crazy thing about all that is, he started from the first play, and after that it was nothing. There's no pact between lions and men between the white lines. None. And if my intensity is all out four quarters and the other opponent is not, that's not my fault."

When Norman signed with the Redskins last year most of the attention fell to his feud with New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr., but the rivalry with Bryant took a turn after the Cowboys beat the Redskins 31-26 last Thanksgiving.

The Dez Bryant-Josh Norman feud dates back to 2015, but neither of their coaches seems concerned about it rekindling Sunday. Getty Images

Bryant caught five passes for 72 yards, three came while he was defended by Norman. They needed to be separated after a 13-yard catch by Bryant in which the receiver felt Norman held on to him too long after the tackle.

After the game, they got into a brief fracas.

“I didn’t make it personal,” Bryant said after the game. “I was just going to come out and do my job, and that’s exactly what I did. He wanted to bump, and me and him got to bumping a little bit and it just made me attack him even more. I honestly feel like the guy is extremely soft. He’s a bunch of talk. If he was out and about, I wouldn’t dare on my life let him talk to me like that. Those words would never come out of his mouth. I promise. I promise it wouldn’t. We got after that ass and it was a hell of a win. It feels good.”

On Sunday, they should find themselves on the field together again, provided Norman’s rib injury is healed enough for him to play.

“Josh is still angry at me for not letting him play last week, but I’m going with what the doctors say,” Washington coach Jay Gruden said.

Isn’t Norman always angry?

“He’s always angry at me anyway, yeah,” Gruden said.

Keeping emotions in check

Neither Gruden nor Cowboys coach Jason Garrett seem worried about the back-and-forth between Norman and Bryant being an issue Sunday.

“That’s just their personalities,” Gruden said. “They’re both highly competitive guys and they both want to win extremely with great passion. I have no problem with that. If it becomes a penalty or getting thrown out of the game, obviously we have an issue.

“I’m sure Jason will address it with Dez, but I don’t even address with Josh. I have total faith he’ll do his best as a football team, and for me to try to get him out of the game and tell him to calm down, I think, would do more harm than good. I want him to be Josh Norman and play the way Josh Norman plays. If that’s talking a little bit, playing with great passion and energy, so be it. I think Jason is probably the same way with Dez.”

Garrett said those are conversations he has with the entire team, not just Bryant, every week. He doesn’t want to see the antics become bigger than the matchup of a top receiver and cornerback.

“In a lot of ways, our game is a team game,” Garrett said. “But in order to be a good team, you have to win your one-on-one matchups. So guys recognize that. They know who they’re blocking most of the game. They know who they’re going against as a pass rusher most of the game. They know who they’re covering or they’re going against outside as a receiver or a [defensive back]. I think that’s a big part of having a successful team, guys relishing those matchups within the team concept.”

Gruden and Garrett are aware of the commercials.

“I might start working with Jason Garrett, maybe we can get a commercial deal,” Gruden said.

Said Garrett: “Jay’s a funny guy.”

But Sunday will be another chance to gauge the Bryant-Norman relationship, provided the latter plays. Norman even praised Bryant’s game Thursday, saying “the guy can still play. A solid, solid player.”

He did not punctuate that compliment by saying, “cha-ching.” But perhaps it’s implied.

“I guess big money solves and heals everything,” Norman said. “But, yeah, cordial. I can say that. Everything is back smooth. I hope it stays that way. Only Sunday can tell that. I hope it does.”

Norman anticipates a fun matchup. He also knows the two are a lot alike -- and that can be good and bad.

“You never know, man,” Norman said. “He’s a guy that flips a switch. I’m just like that. I don’t know what will happen. If it does, we’re ready for it. If it don’t, then we’ll continue to be advertising buds. Advertising friends.”