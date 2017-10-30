RG III defends character, says he wasn't Jay Gruden's guy

Former Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III said he accepts that Redskins coach Jay Gruden didn’t believe in him and eventually opted for Kirk Cousins as his starter. He also sought to defend his character against “people spreading lies.”

In a series of tweets Sunday night, Griffin replied to fans and shared thoughts on his situation he previously had not. Griffin remains unsigned; he worked out for the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this year, but he is coming off another injury season and his production has suffered. Five years after being drafted, he faces the possibility his career might be over.

If he does not believe in that QB. Will not tailor the offense to that QB. That QB is not what is best for the team. No matter what. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017





When you believe in a guy you make excuses for that guy. The wind, the rain everything. You work through the rough patches with that guy. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017





I just wasn't his guy. But I completely get a coach who believes in a player and has that players back no matter what. Much love — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017





People spreading lies about my character will never be okay. Let me tell your story packed with lies, what would you do? — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017

Griffin's tweets suggest he’s thought a lot about what happened during his four years in Washington, especially at the end. He opened Gruden’s first season as the starter, but was hurt in Week 2 and, after he returned, was later benched.

He also clearly is tired of the narratives surrounding his time in Washington. Former Redskins receiver Santana Moss recently said, among other things, that Griffin celebrated Mike Shanahan’s firing. A recent article for ESPN The Magazine recounted how some viewed the organization’s handling of Griffin -- and how it relates to the Kirk Cousins' long-term contract impasse.

In response to one user, Griffin said, “People spreading lies about my character will never be okay. Let me tell your story packed with lies, what would you do?”

Griffin tweeted a lot about tailoring an offense to the skills of a player. But, he said, that changes if a coach inherits a player, as Gruden did with him. If they draft him? Griffin said a coach will tap into the skills they have. If not?

“If he does not believe in that QB. Will not tailor the offense to that QB," Griffin tweeted."That QB is not what is best for the team. No matter what.”

Robert Griffin III said he now understands what happened in Washington and is "thankful." David Banks/Getty Images

Gruden ran a dropback system, though they do use bootlegs and roll-outs and also used zone read as well. Griffin missed five games in their first season together. Then he missed time the following camp with an injury that was said to be a concussion.

Without naming Gruden, it was clear that’s who he meant when he said, “Shook my hand in 2014 and told me, “I came here to work with you. Went to his press conference and said he wasn’t sure about me.”

Gruden was only complimentary toward Griffin in his first press conference. But Griffin later tweeted at another Twitter user -- an ex-Redskins employee who wrote a column on his tweets for 106.7 The Fan’s website -- that he didn’t mean the introductory press conference, but rather over the course of time.

Griffin said he’s now “thankful” that he understands what happened in Washington.

“I respect his decision to go with the guy he believed in,” Griffin said. “I just wasn’t his guy. But I completely get a coach who believes in a player and has that players back no matter what. Much love”.

And that belief includes, Griffin said, making excuses.

“When you believe in a guy, you make excuses for that guy," Griffin said. "The wind, the rain, everything. You work through the rough patches with that guy.”

Griffin also responded to fans’ comments, whether good or bad. When one person asked about Griffin and his father going to then-coach Mike Shanahan and telling him he wasn’t going to run the 50 series offense (the zone read-game) they had designed for him, Griffin said: “Never happened. That’s a fact.”

When another person told him he ran out of town the one coach who wanted to use his talents, Griffin said of Shanahan: “Loved him as a coach. 'Sources' say he didn’t want to be there & would do whatever it took to get fired. I made my share of mistakes, yes.”

Griffin’s time in Washington ended after the 2015 season. Griffin remains a polarizing figure in Washington, evidenced by the reaction to his tweets.