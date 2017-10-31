49ers' trade for Jimmy Garoppolo doesn't alter Kirk Cousins' future with Redskins

ASHBURN, Va. -- The obvious landing spot for Kirk Cousins, if he hits free agency, just went away. That doesn't necessarily increase the quarterback's odds of signing a long-term deal with the Washington Redskins. In fact, it might open up the market for Cousins -- if, of course, he's not tagged again.

The San Francisco 49ers exited the potential Cousins sweepstakes by trading for New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Monday night. That ends their quest for a long-term answer and the possibility of a reunion between Cousins and 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who was Cousins' offensive coordinator during the quarterback's first two years in the NFL.

For the 49ers, the move made sense: They acquire a cheaper quarterback in exchange for draft picks. Garoppolo is a young, skilled passer, and this allows San Francisco to retain gobs of cap space and pursue other free agents. The Niners don't have to pay a quarterback $25 million per year -- yet.

Also, and this is key, there was a fear in San Francisco that the Redskins would tag Cousins again -- and therefore either keep him from the 49ers or make a trade with another team. The Redskins would not be inclined to help Shanahan and certainly would not want to trade with his team, knowing it could eventually make them look bad. There's not much love lost between Shanahan and the Redskins, who fired his dad; the last thing they'd want to do is help out Shanahan.

The way it could help Washington: Cousins loses a chance to reunite with someone he knew and respected. So if he left Washington, he would be going to a coach with whom he likely lacks a relationship. He's a creature of routine, so he could opt to stick for that reason, knowing exactly what he has had with the Redskins.

But what does this mean for Cousins? A few things: