Redskins, with key starters missing, pull off stunning upset of Seahawks

SEATTLE -- Two throws.

That's all it took. Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins shook off a tough game, aided by a number of key starters missing. He stood in the pocket and delivered a 31-yard pass as he was drilled. He then did what the coaches have wanted him to do: Give Josh Docston a chance.

And Doctson came through. Somehow, someway, so, too, did the Redskins. In one of their best wins in a long, long time, the Redskins stunned the Seattle Seahawks 17-14 and moved to 4-4. The Seahawks had won 27 of their past 33 at home. The Redskins were missing four starters along the line and two of Cousins' top receiving targets. Another one, Vernon Davis, wasn't in the game on the final drive because of his own injury.

Which leads to this: How the hell did this happen?

Go ahead and try and analyze all you want, but some of this simply came down to confidence. Earlier in the week, Redskins safety DeAngelo Hall stood at his locker and offered a prediction. It was a quiet one. It was also a confident one. And it was one that few would have believed.

"We're going to surprise some people," he said. "Just watch what we've come up with."

Sure, old man. Turns out he might be an old player, but he still has his wits.

It has to be one of the most impressive wins by the Redskins in a while. It's a cliche at times for players on a winning team to say no one gave them a chance. The Redskins would be right in this case. It was understandable. But the Redskins were calm during the week. Even coach Jay Gruden, when reading off the injury list at times during the week, had to chuckle at the absurdity of it all. Yet he made it clear: He had confidence in the group he had.

Still, how did they do this? They prevented Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson from making big plays with his arm on the run. They used a variety of looks to slow him, from three-man rushes to blitzes. Wilson did hurt them with his legs and he led what seemed to be a game-winning drive before Cousins' heroics.

But they won because of linebacker Zach Brown's speed. He chased Wilson from the pocket quicker than he wanted to leave. Sometimes, a linebacker would be on the outside to force Wilson back in -- or wider than desired. They won because linebacker Will Compton intercepted a pass and nearly picked off two others.

They won because the secondary played an excellent game, with safety D.J. Swearinger intercepting a ball on a two-point conversion. And Kendall Fuller picking off another pass.

In the end, it came down to Cousins and his two throws: A 31-yard toss to Brian Quick, who had all of one catch before this game, with a defender about to drill him. Quick adjusted and made the catch they needed.

On the next play? Cousins had Doctson one-on-one and lofted a perfect ball in which Doctson made a perfect diving catch inside the 1-yard line. Voila; a game that appeared destined for Moral Victory City ended up being one of their best in recent years.