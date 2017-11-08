With a win Sunday, Redskins can set themselves up for strong finish

Stephanie Bell says Washington Redskins TE Jordan Reed is improving, but he is not expected to play this week. (0:41)

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Redskins can change the direction of their season with one win in the next two weeks. Or they can remain on the path they're on, winning one game and losing another. And end up with an average record.

The Redskins schedule eases up considerably over the final six weeks. They just have to get there in good shape -- in terms of health and record. To do that, however, means at least a split the next two weeks against the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints -- a combined 12-4.

The Redskins are feeling confident after their win over Russell Wilson and the Seahawks, but they must capitalize in a conference in which at least 12 teams have won as many games as they have. AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

The Redskins exited Sunday's upset in Seattle feeling confident about themselves and the direction of their season. But if they don't capitalize, then it will become a one-game feel-good story instead of launching them higher. They're now 4-4, but 12 teams in the NFC have won at least that many games.

"We still have a long way to go," Redskins coach Jay Gruden said, "but ... we can at least control what we can control and get ourselves back in the race."

Immediate concern: Earlier this season, games against Minnesota and New Orleans looked a lot easier than they do now, with quarterback concerns (Vikings) and defensive issues (Saints). Not anymore. The Vikings are getting enough from backup Case Keenum at quarterback to pair with a top-five defense in numerous categories, leading them to a 6-2 record.

The Vikings have won four straight, but it's hardly been a murderer's row schedule, with wins over the Green Bay Packers (no Aaron Rodgers), Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. The Redskins will be the best team they've played since losing to the Detroit Lions in Week 4. But know this: The Vikings have allowed one opponent to surpass 19 points (Pittsburgh Steelers). The defense is legit, though it has only played one game against a team currently ranked among the top 10 in yards per game (compared to Washington's six).

New Orleans has won six in a row, aided by a defense that has allowed a combined 39 points the last three games -- but that came against Chicago, Green Bay (no Rodgers) and a struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While playing in New Orleans can be difficult, the Redskins have already played at the two toughest venues in the NFL: Kansas City and Seattle. The Redskins were one tough but makeable catch away from a sweep.

The point: Both games will be difficult, but are winnable.

The final six games: This is why if the Redskins can be 5-5 after the next two weeks, they have a chance for a good finish. But that also depends on their health. Can a banged-up team already done with their bye week survive without more aches and pains? By the end of the season they will have played 12 straight games. Though most of their injured players will return, possibly soon, others will probably get hurt.

But if they have a 5-5 record and relatively good health -- neither of which are givens -- they're in good position for the final stretch. Of the first eight games, the Redskins played six against teams currently 5-3 or better. In their next eight, they play three games against such teams. But only one of those occurs in those final six games -- against the Dallas Cowboys.

And -- stop us if you've heard this one -- the Cowboys might be without running back Ezekiel Elliott. In three career games against the Redskins, Elliott has rushed for 330 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 4.45 yards per carry. His presence matters.

But the other five games include two against the New York Giants and home games against the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos. They also have a road game at the Los Angeles Chargers, where it wouldn't be surprising to see more Redskins fans in attendance.

Another stat that displays the difference in halves: The Redskins have played six games against quarterbacks ranked in the top 12 in total QBR and in the top 11 of passer rating. That's more than any team has faced, according to ESPN Stats & Information. In the second half of the season, they play only two.

Having a schedule that's, on paper at least, easier does not guarantee anything. Seattle played a team that was 3-4 and missing six offensive starters Sunday. It lost. At home.

But the Redskins' win over Seattle put them in position to make noise in December -- if they capitalize at least once in the next two weeks.