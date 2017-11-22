Kirk Cousins is right: He's playing his best ball

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins would be in a little trouble if he didn't believe what he told a local radio station the other day, that he's having his best season -- by far. That should be the case if you're going to warrant a big-money deal after the season and you're in your third year starting.

But it's not as if Cousins was being arrogant. He's actually right.

Given who he has played without -- tight end Jordan Reed (for four games), tackle Trent Williams (two games), free-agent departures DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon, and a consistent running game -- the fact that Washington remains a potent offense is impressive.

In Cousins' first two years as a starter, critics contended he couldn't produce without his top talent around him. Perhaps that was true; even Cousins says he's more equipped now to handle this sort of situation. But he is doing it. Coach Jay Gruden's scheme definitely helps; Cousins executes it well.

The team's 4-6 record is in spite of Cousins, not because of him. Of course, he could do some things better to provide more help. There are limitations to his game.

But perhaps not having a defense ranked 31st in points allowed and 24th in yards allowed -- and a run game that's 24th in yards per attempt -- would help the Redskins as well. Or not having 10 key players on injured reserve.

There are throws or targets Cousins has missed or progressed off too soon. He's much better using his legs, but he won't -- or at least hasn't yet -- finish plays on the move like Carson Wentz does, hitting huge plays down the field. That's not Cousins' game, so any improvement there is a bonus. Saying he's having his best season isn't the same as saying he's elite. He'll have plays, and games, that warrant criticism. However, it is acknowledging that he's better than he was at the end of 2016.

"That's not even hard to think about," Cousins said during his weekly radio appearance on 106.7 The Fan. "I mean, it's not even close. I'm playing my best football I've played."

Through Week 11, Kirk Cousins' passing yardage total ranks third in the league behind Tom Brady and Russell Wilson. AP Photo/Butch Dill

The Redskins' offense ranks among the top 10 in yards per game, yards per play, passing yards per game, net yards per attempt, interception rate and red zone efficiency. They're 12th in scoring. All of this comes despite a line that has been in flux for the past four games, among other issues. Cousins ranks sixth in Total QBR (and fifth overall since he became the starter in 2015). He has thrown for 2,796 yards and has 17 touchdowns and five picks.

"It's every area of quarterbacking," Cousins said Tuesday. "I've done a much better job of handling protections, of feeling the rush, of knowing when to take sacks, of knowing when to throw it away and when to throw it in tight windows, working through progressions, knowing when to run and when to take off use my legs, throwing with accuracy and being decisive. All the things you have to do at this position. I've continued to improve and it's helped in our offensive progression."

Feeling The Heat Redskins QB Kirk Cousins has done well despite being sacked 25 times already, two more than all of last season and one off his career high set in 2015. Injuries to the offensive line haven't helped. A look at the last three seasons: Sacked Pressure Rate 2017 25 30% 2016 23 25% 2015 26 22% ESPN Stats & Information

Gruden points to specific throws, such as the one in Seattle on the game-winning drive in which Cousins released the ball as he was hit -- and before the receiver was ready to break. Cousins threw the ball to an open spot to allow Brian Quick to run underneath. Against New Orleans, he threw to a wide-open Ryan Grant as he was drilled.

"The one thing you can noticeably see is his play under pressure with the pass rush coming at him," Gruden said. "You saw him against Seattle. You saw him last week against New Orleans with some free hitters in the hole where in the past he might've just thrown it out of bounds or thrown or just thrown it away. Now he is waiting until the very last second and throwing very catchable balls and getting big plays out of it. That is the biggest change that I've seen."

Cousins said he's used to throwing with defenders coming at him. He has always been a pocket passer, lacking the athleticism of a Wentz or Russell Wilson to escape the pocket. It didn't matter if he was in high school or college: When there was a free rusher about to hit him, Cousins had few choices.

"My only way of being effective was to stand in and make the throw," Cousins said. "Sometimes chuck and duck. I always feel I've had to do that. It's probably happened more this year, which is why it's shown up. But it's certainly a trait you have to have to play in this league."

Others have noticed.

"He's in the top 15, which is a compliment. Guys like [Kansas City's] Alex Smith are below him. Alex is just safe," said one defensive coach who has faced Cousins this season. "Kirk is very capable, very confident. He has toughness, competes well. ... He has to be their guy for the next 10 years. If not, someone else will benefit. ... It's hard to find a quarterback."

But it's not hard to see Cousins' improvement.