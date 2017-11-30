Josh Norman's quiet season might be one of his best

DALLAS -- The first matchup produced nothing special from Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman. He didn't make a big play. He didn't get his hands on the ball or do anything to draw attention to himself. All he did was keep Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant -- or anyone else who lined up to his side -- quiet for an entire game.

That sums up Norman's season. He hasn't done a whole lot special: no touchdowns, not even an interception. He has forced two fumbles.

But in preparation for Thursday's game in Dallas, the first Cowboys meeting showed one thing: Norman is doing his job quite well. In that game, quarterback Dak Prescott threw his way twice; both times Norman had Bryant well-defended on deep balls. That was it; there were no other passes thrown to his target, providing no chances for a big play.

"The numbers might not say it as far as interceptions, but he's playing tough, he's playing physical," Redskins secondary coach Torrian Gray said. "He has such a presence out there."

That's what Washington wanted when it made Norman the highest paid cornerback in the league in the 2016 offseason. The Redskins also wanted plays that turned games around. Last season, Norman's play was heavily scrutinized and dissected. There were weekly questions: Would he cover the opposition's best receiver?

Josh Norman is having another strong season for the Redskins.

In the end, Norman called it his best season though it did not garner any postseason honors -- as he had received following the 2015 season with Carolina, when he returned two of his four interceptions for touchdowns.

"Every year there's some kind of elevation in my game," Norman said. "I kid you not. Every year there's a growth and a steady elevation of my craft, man, coming back and ascending to a new level."

This year: "Route recognition. I'm like a speed racer. It's now to another level where I see things so fast because it's slowed down so much. I was really good at it; now I took it to another step."

The Redskins' defense is again low in the rankings: 20th in yards per game, 25th in points. They're 19th in passing yards per game and 21st in net yards per attempt. Injuries have played a factor, but they remain an inconsistent unit at best.

Norman did have a hiccup game against Minnesota when he was beaten on a double move deep by receiver Stefon Diggs (and yielded a catch on a crossing pattern to him as well). But overall Norman is keeping his side of the field quiet.

"You don't see it from a picks scenarios all across the board, but from covering guys up the field, getting his hands on them and then covering some guys, he has done a great job," Redskins defensive coordinator Greg Manusky said.

Versatility helps

It helps that Norman can play multiple styles, which can throw off a quarterback. In that first Dallas meeting, for example, Prescott saw Norman in a press coverage look against Bryant. Prescott audibled. Right before the snap, Norman stepped back a couple steps then turned into a "bail technique" in which he turns and runs to the receiver's inside. Bryant was never open; the pass went out of bounds. Norman played similar coverage on the other pass thrown to Bryant against him, leading to another incompletion.

"The quarterback doesn't know what he's going to get with Josh. Most guys either lean to one [style] or the other, 'I always play square or do bail,'" Gray said. "Our other guys are not bail guys. Josh can do both."

Norman is also confident in what he knows based on film work or studying the opponent. He knows the route combinations teams run from various spots and therefore whittles down what his man will run.

"Dude, I know what you're doing before you do it," he said. "With Dak, I see his eyes. I read quarterbacks. If the corner's back is turned and his head isn't looking at the quarterback, they got easy completions. But when you're looking at them the whole time? It's that 'Ooooh, shoot.' It's that second-guessing in my head, 'Should I throw this?' Yeah, I'm looking at you and I'm not playing the receiver, I'm playing you. You throw that ball and I'll jump it. Now I can mix in my coverages and what I like to do best. I love playing on the line and getting my hands on guys but now I've graduated from that to playing off and feeling guys out."

Like a lion

The Redskins have left Norman on the left side this season, not having him shadow a particular receiver. Cornerback Bashaud Breeland, on the right side, has played well so there isn't a huge need for Norman to travel.

All he wants to do is what's asked of him.

"I don't get when people say, 'Well, he's not going over there so he's not a true lock-down corner,'" Norman said. "What? That doesn't make sense. The receiver has an option to line up over there if he wants to. People just talk to hear themselves talk. I've elevated my game where I'm at. If you keep me on the left side, guess what? I'll be the best son of a gun on the left side. If you want me to trail, I'll be the best guy in that lockdown mode. I can do that. I've been baptized in that. I've been blessed with abilities to do that. People who don't like that be hating because they ain't on the team."

But it's not just Norman's coverage that has impressed Gray in his first season as the Redskins secondary coach. One reason Washington won at Seattle this season was because Norman grabbed running back Thomas Rawls, running outside and threw him to the ground on third-and-1 for no gain.

"A lot of corners don't want to mix it up as much as he does," Gray said of Norman. "He actually seems to enjoy it."

He does.

"I take pride, man," Norman said. "I want you to understand and see how I strike a guy. If you watch the National Geographic channel and see how a lion strikes any prey, they go after them. They hit them with full force, paws out clinging on. I come at you with full force. I try to latch on and I'm trying to bring you down, whether it's your arm or leg, your head."

But those plays don't make for great highlights. Norman doesn't have many of those this season. It has been a quiet year. That's because he's doing his job.