Redskins' ugly losses will lead to tough questions down the stretch

CARSON, Calif. -- The Washington Redskins have once again entered dangerous territory. For a second straight game they didn’t look like a banged-up team -- they looked like a bad one. And that’s not going to cut it down the stretch.

Washington lost its second consecutive ugly game, this time a 30-13 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers. That means, in two games against teams that are hovering around .500, the Redskins lost by a combined 41 points.

The Redskins (5-8) just found ways to look bad in every facet on Sunday. They allowed 488 total yards and points on Los Angeles’ first five drives. They managed one touchdown, but missed the extra point. They averaged 2.6 yards per carry versus a defense that entered No. 31 in the league against the run.

They lost one player, running back Byron Marshall, to a hamstring injury when he stumbled on the turf trying to field a kickoff.

Kirk Cousins' 151 yards passing on Sunday were his fewest in a game this season. AP Photo/Denis Poroy

One of the Redskins’ best plays: letting Chargers running back Austin Ekeler run 33 yards to the 4-yard line with no time left in the first half. Of course, they really didn’t let him gain those yards. But the end result was no last-second field goal attempt. On this day, the Redskins had to take minor victories whenever they could.

During the week they all said the right things. They had something to play for; the games still mattered, even if the playoffs were a long shot. Backups talked about getting a chance they feared might not come.

There’s a reality here, too. The injuries thinned out a decent roster and, by Sunday, they were down to one running back late in the game -- LeShun Daniels, a former practice-squad player. Earlier in the week, the Redskins’ running backs worked on pass-protection drills that position coach Randy Jordan would typically do on the first day of training camp.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

For a while the Redskins were a gritty team that kept coming close. Perhaps they just had too much taken out of them. But they just don’t do anything well right now. Any penalty becomes a costly one. They don’t force turnovers. Their defense has not progressed, a function in part because of injuries.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden should be safe, considering what the team endured with injuries. He signed a two-year extension in the offseason, so he has three more years on his deal. But injuries won’t excuse everything for owner Dan Snyder, will they? They don’t explain everything. Passes can still be on target; routes can still be won on slants; your highest-paid corner can still not get duped on a flea-flicker.

That’s not suggesting Snyder would make a change -- I don’t know that at all. But the Redskins don’t want to put Snyder in a bad spot, either, and stumble to an ugly record. Even 7-9 would look rather good right now.

They have three games to get it right.