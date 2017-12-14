RG III still wants to play, denies narrative of days in Washington

Former Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III doesn’t want to live in the past; he does want to provide his side to the narrative in Washington, however. Nor has he abandoned his desire to play again in the NFL.

Griffin also said on ESPN’s SC6 that he rejected offers from Arizona and Baltimore to sign in the offseason.

Griffin was on several ESPN shows on Wednesday, including First Take and NFL Live. During his appearances he stressed again what he told 106.7 The Fan earlier this fall, that he did not tell then-coach Mike Shanahan before the 2013 season that he wanted only to be a dropback passer and didn’t want to run the zone-read option anymore (multiple sources have said the opposite).

“At the end of the year, every single quarterback in the quarterback room meets with their coach: offensive coordinator, [the] head coach if he’s an offensive head coach,” Griffin said on First Take. “You meet with him, you talk about what you did the previous year, what you did well, what you didn’t do, what you needed to improve on. We had that meeting. Never once did I tell Mike Shanahan I didn’t want to run the zone-read, all those things that were said. That was false. We had that meeting. We definitely had that meeting. But that was not what was said.”

Robert Griffin III denies telling Mike Shanahan he didn't want to run the zone-read option. John McDonnell/The Washington Post/Getty Images

He also said the Redskins would have had a chance to win the Super Bowl had he not torn his ACL in the opening round playoff loss to Seattle. By 2015, Griffin’s time as a starter was done; by 2016 he was in Cleveland.

“The bottom line is, we didn’t win enough games in D.C.,” he said. “I wish I had more than two-and-a-half years. The amount of picks that they gave, you would think I would get more than two-and-a-half years, but I didn’t. So I’ve been able to swallow that pill, move forward and try to better myself and continue to grow as a player, as a person and as a father.”

As for interest other teams showed him in the offseason, Griffin said “it just wasn’t the right fit.”

“I had to make that decision for myself to say, ‘Look, if I don’t accept this offer, there’s a chance I won’t play football this year,’” Griffin said, “and I would talk to my family, and I was OK with that, OK with the fact that it might happen.”

But he said he has been working out in Florida, still hoping a team might sign him for this season.

“I feel I can still go out and help a team, some of these teams in playoff hunt that may have quarterback issues,” Griffin said, “or need a guy with experience to back up a guy that’s going to be playing. I can still do that.”

And he made it clear that playing again remains his goal. Griffin has begun doing more interviews in recent months, letting his desires be known.

“I purposely had been out of the spotlight this year,” he said. “I needed time to make sure everything in my life was settled and had to make sure I had that drive and that desire to continue to play. When you’re away from something for so long like I have been it can bring into question your determination. The fact I stayed determined and continued to work out, continued to throw the ball, showed me I truly love the game and I miss the game. I’m not going to come up here and say, ‘No, I don’t miss it, I don’t need it.’ I love the game. I love football. That’s why I’m here.”