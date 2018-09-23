Redskins ride first-half offensive explosion to upset win over Packers

LANDOVER, Maryland – They did what they wanted, whether running or throwing. Which is the exact opposite of what the Washington Redskins did a week ago. Which is why the Redskins feel the exact opposite of a week ago as well.

Their offensive explosion lasted only one half; the defense had to carry them in the second half. Still, a 28-point first half was all they needed in a 31-17 win over Green Bay. They even received runs reminiscent of the Adrian Peterson of old. It enabled the Redskins running back to finish with 120 yards on 19 carries. It’s his ninth career 100-yard game vs. Green Bay.

Adrian Peterson posted his first 100-yard game since Oct. 15, 2017, as the Redskins upset the Packers. AP Photo/Mark Tenally

More importantly for the Redskins, it gives them a huge confidence boost heading into the bye week with a 2-1 record.

And it followed a 20-yard outing by Peterson in a nine-point showing by the offense.

But the Redskins felt confident throughout the week for a couple reasons. They liked that Green Bay plays a 3-4 defense and uses some looks similar to the Redskins’ defense, so the offense was well-versed in blocking against that scheme. They also didn’t provide the movement and slanting of the Colts’ line that bothered the line a week earlier. That enabled a line starting a new center in Tony Bergstrom and with Chase Roullier shifting from center to guard and with starting right tackle Morgan Moses leaving with a concussion to do well enough.

The one caveat was that, for a third straight week, they were facing a team with a new defensive coordinator. Mike Pettine has a history that they studied, but he also showed a lot of looks in the first two games. But the Redskins knew it would allow them more opportunities – whether in the run game vs. favorable looks or in the pass game with more one-on-one situations.

That’s why they were more aggressive going down the field. It wasn’t because they didn’t do it last week; it was because they received better matchups on the outside to be aggressive with more man coverages. The result was a 28-point first half, including a 98-yard drive.

But that drive and the ensuing one summed up the first-half success. On the 98-yard drive, Smith connected with tight end Jordan Reed, finding a soft spot in the zone behind the linebackers. He turned and ran for a 36-yard gain. On the next play, out of a three tight end set, Peterson flashed back to 2012: He used vision and quick cuts to run 41 yards. It’s what they didn’t get a week ago. What they also didn't get: any positive vibes. They exited with a lot of them Sunday.