After ugly loss to Saints, Redskins face crucial week ahead

NEW ORLEANS -- The Washington Redskins went into their Monday night game against the New Orleans Saints with good vibes and an upbeat attitude. There was a quiet confidence.

They exited the 43-19 loss to New Orleans in silence, with a much different vibe, one that suggests this week and their next game against Carolina has turned into a crucial one for the franchise.

It's not just about winning and contending in an NFC East that doesn't look quite as tough as everyone thought it would be this season. At 2-2, the Redskins are in first place in the division, but with 12 games left, that's meaningless. It's about letting everyone know what's acceptable. And their showing was anything but, coming off a bye, this is what they produced.

It's hard to imagine or remember a worse loss in the coach Jay Gruden era; not just by margin of victory, but for the team's utter incompetence. They botched coverages -- this continues a trend that shows no signs of ending -- that led to two pass plays of at least 46 yards. They didn't even throw to their best target, tight end Jordan Reed, until 5 minutes, 27 seconds remained in the third quarter. They committed dumb penalties -- safety Montae Nicholson shoved a Saints player after a Ryan Kerrigan sack that would have forced a punt. Instead, it extended a drive that resulted in a touchdown.

After the drive, second-year defensive end Jonathan Allen was apparently getting on his teammates, letting him know their play was unacceptable. It's great that a second-year guy did this; there needs to be a lot more of it from everyone in the organization, from coaches on down. If there aren't enough players and coaches tired of the inconsistency, the breakdowns and losses will continue.

Running back Chris Thompson had eight carries for 17 yards in Washington's Week 5 loss at New Orleans. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Quarterback Alex Smith was shaky all night, getting hit too often and not looking comfortable when he wasn't being pressured. He missed open targets; he threw short of others. The coaching clearly wasn't good enough, either. On a night when Drew Brees set the all-time record for passing yards, the Redskins were outclassed in every respect.

It doesn't help the Redskins fan base that former quarterback Kirk Cousins has played well for Minnesota and former offensive coordinator Sean McVay is 5-0 with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Redskins finished the first quarter of the season with a 2-2 record. In this league, what looks true one week doesn't always play out that way the next. The Redskins lost 44-16 in 2015 to Carolina only to win the following week -- and eventually capture the NFC East. But it'll be hard to shake the stink from this one; it's probably good the Redskins have a short week.

The Redskins are 14-6-1 after a loss under Gruden. Washington has been resilient under him and that trait must reveal itself once more.