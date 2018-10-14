Watch: Josh Norman picks off Cam Newton; 1st interception since 2016

Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman had gone 19 straight games without an interception -- until Sunday, when it came against his former team.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was under intense pressure early in the second quarter and couldn't get everything he wanted into his throw, which floated, and Norman hauled it in for his first pick since Week 16 of 2016, when he had two against the Bears. It was the second-longest interception drought of his career. He went 21 games without a pick in a stretch that began in 2012 and extended into 2014, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Norman also forced a fumble, marking his first game with an interception and forced fumble since Week 1 of 2015 at Jacksonville.

Newton and Norman have an interesting history, including a scuffle during training camp in 2015 when Norman picked off his quarterback and began returning it down the left sideline. Newton chased him down, and Norman stiff-armed him in the face, inciting a fight between the two.

Since Norman left after the 2015 season for Washington, he and Newton and have become close. Newton earlier this week referred to an annual family-feud type volleyball battle in which Newton said his family “slapped’’ Norman’s around.

ESPN Panthers reporter David Newton contributed to this report.