Banged-up Redskins find beauty in ugly road win in Tampa

Alex Smith threads the needle between three defenders to Josh Doctson for the Redskins' first touchdown of the game. (0:27)

TAMPA – The Washington Redskins didn’t make mistakes. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did. Over and over. That, in a nutshell, is why the Redskins won a game in which the numbers would suggest they had no business doing so.

But their 16-3 win over Tampa Bay wasn’t about beauty. When you have three starting offensive linemen sidelined with injuries as well as a starting corner – and a host of others -- beauty is in the eye of the beholder. And, to the Redskins (6-3), that meant they had just won a damn beauty contest.

It doesn’t matter how anyone else perceives the game; a team coming off a loss and playing wounded, won a game on the road and maintained a lead in the NFC East. They were outgained by 215 yards and won. They were bad on third down – again – and won. They gave up 398 yards passing.

Josh Doctson's six-yard touchdown reception gave the Redskins a little breathing room Sunday against the Bucs. AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

But: They also forced four turnovers and benefited from two missed field goals, and just as important, never turned it over. Tampa Bay reached the red zone five times, and the Bucs managed one field goal for the game.

Washington will have to survive this way for a while, maybe the rest of the season. The Redskins will get some players back, notably left tackle Trent Williams. But at this point the Redskins are a team that must turn games into punching matches in order to win.

It’s not ideal, and against some teams it’ll become difficult to win unless the offense does more. But what Washington showed Sunday is what it showed last year when winning a game at Seattle with a makeshift line: A mindset that responds well in tough situations.

Here’s why it happened:

Quarterback Alex Smith played an Alex Smith-like game. He was careful with the ball, not turning it over and he used his legs when necessary. On the Redskins’ lone touchdown pass, he extended a play in the red zone, sliding to his left to avoid pressure. He then hit receiver Josh Doctson for a touchdown. Later in the game, the Redskins picked up a first down using a speed option pitch from Smith. It didn’t result in anything beyond killing the clock for a couple more minutes.

Smith didn’t do more than his job. He completed 19-of-27 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown.

Ryan Fitzpatrick. Corner Josh Norman was looking forward to this matchup because he knew Fitzpatrick would give him a chance at intercepting a pass. Sure enough, on the first series of the game and after Tampa had driven to the Redskins’ 19-yard line, Fitzpatrick overthrew his intended receiver and Norman made an acrobatic interception. Later, with the Redskins leading 13-3, corner Josh Stroman stepped in front of another Fitzpatrick pass to set up a field goal.

Heads up play. After gains of 18 and 29 yards, Tampa was once again in prime scoring position at the Redskins’ 28-yard line. But on an underneath pass to running back Jacquizz Rodgers that would have resulted in a first down, linebacker Ryan Anderson raced from behind and punched the ball out. Teammate Ha Ha Clinton-Dix recovered in the end zone for a touchback. Later, linebacker Preston Smith forced a Fitzpatrick fumble with the Bucs inside the Redskins 5-yard line.

The Redskins needn't apologize for how the game looked. After all, nobody felt sorry for them when they lost multiple starters to injuries.