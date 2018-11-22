Watch: Colt McCoy finds Vernon Davis for 53-yard touchdown

It was a vintage connection Thursday that allowed the Washington Redskins to tie their game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Colt McCoy, 32, found Vernon Davis, 32, on a 53-yard touchdown that tied the score at 7-7 in the second quarter.

The pass traveled 30 air yards, and it was Davis' longest touchdown reception since 2013. McCoy got the start after Alex Smith's season-ending leg injury last week. Smith had one touchdown pass of 30 air yards in his 10 games played this season, according to ESPN Stats & Info.