        <
        >

          NFL Nation

          Watch: Colt McCoy finds Vernon Davis for 53-yard touchdown

          6:26 PM ET
          • ESPN.com staff

          It was a vintage connection Thursday that allowed the Washington Redskins to tie their game against the Dallas Cowboys.

          Colt McCoy, 32, found Vernon Davis, 32, on a 53-yard touchdown that tied the score at 7-7 in the second quarter.

          The pass traveled 30 air yards, and it was Davis' longest touchdown reception since 2013. McCoy got the start after Alex Smith's season-ending leg injury last week. Smith had one touchdown pass of 30 air yards in his 10 games played this season, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices