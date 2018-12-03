Strong finish could boost Adrian Peterson's future in Washington

Stephania Bell provides an update on the status of Chris Thompson's injury and discusses whether Adrian Peterson will see an increased role in Week 13. (2:26)

ASHBURN, Va. -- Adrian Peterson wants to return next season, and the Washington Redskins might just want -- and need -- him back. First things first: Peterson has more work to do this season. Five games remain, and any chance for a playoff push begins, on offense at least, with his legs.

If those legs are fresh, Washington can reverse a trend with its run game and perhaps still win an NFC East title. It’s simple for the Redskins: When they run well early in games, they win. When they don’t, they lose.

As AD Goes ... Adrian Peterson's statistics with the Redskins this season: Stat 6 Wins 5 Losses Rushes 131 52 Yards 629 129 Average 4.8 2.5 TDs 4 2 Yards/Game 104.8 25.8 ESPN

As they enter the season's final five games, starting Monday night at Philadelphia (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN), the question becomes: Can Peterson deliver? And does his future in Washington extend beyond this season? The second answer probably depends on how he responds with the first. But Peterson did say “yeah” three times when recently asked if he’d want to return. The organization has had talks about a possible return, too.

Entering Week 13, Peterson ranked ninth in the NFL with 758 rushing yards. Through Week 8, he ranked fifth, but since then he’s 27th in yards rushing and 41st in yards per carry (3.05). That’s not all on him. The Redskins’ offensive line hasn’t been healthy, and losing right guard Brandon Scherff, in particular, has removed a potential All-Pro blocker. Peterson also has been dealing with a bad shoulder -- he re-injured his left shoulder in the first quarter versus Dallas on Thanksgiving.

Short-term outlook

The Redskins hope that giving Peterson an easier practice week leading into Monday's game helps. Because they had their bye in Week 4, they treated this one almost like a second bye for some injured players, especially Peterson. They want him as fresh as possible down the stretch. Peterson did not participate in practice last week until Friday. He will have had 11 days free of contact since the Redskins’ most recent game.

“It’s important for everybody, but for me dealing with the shoulder, it gives more time to heal and let it rest,” Peterson said. “It’s going to pay dividends down the stretch. I feel fresher.”

As Redskins running backs coach Randy Jordan said, “This ... is going to be very beneficial for him going into these five games.”

Adrian Peterson has become a popular and productive teammate at age 33 in Washington. Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire

Having Chris Thompson back will help as well. In Weeks 7 and 8, Peterson had a combined 52 touches -- plus more than a few collisions in pass protection. In the ensuing four games, he hasn’t topped 21 touches -- or 69 yards from scrimmage. Again, other factors help explain the stat reduction, including double-digit deficits in multiple games, but Thompson’s return should reduce Peterson’s burden.

In terms of touches, Jordan always envisioned a split similar to what the New Orleans Saints do with Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram. Kamara has averaged 18.8 touches per game, Ingram 14. Peterson has averaged 22.3 touches per game in Washington's six wins and 18.1 for the season; Jordan would like him in the 15-17 range. And the Redskins want Thompson to get 12 to 15 touches. It allows them to hit teams with power (Peterson) and quickness (Thompson).

“Having Chris Thompson to spell him and take some stuff off his plate is going to benefit him,” Jordan said. “That’s my hope. ... It’s a constant battle [for defenders]. Now I have to break down to get him on the ground; now I have to buckle my chin strap tighter because that train is coming down the tracks in AP. I’m excited because in the last five weeks, we have an opportunity to do that.”

More hope: None of the remaining defenses the Redskins face are among the top 10 in rushing yards allowed, and four rank 16th or worse in yards per carry. Philadelphia is banged up on defense, and in the past six games, the Eagles are ranked last in yards allowed per carry and 24th in rushing yards allowed.

“Adrian is taking a lot of carries, a lot of hits,” Redskins coach Jay Gruden said, “but he still looks like he has plenty in the tank."

The Redskins lost rookie Derrius Guice in the first preseason game and are not against the idea of keeping Adrian Peterson around as insurance and a mentor in 2019. Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire

Long-term outlook

Peterson, who turns 34 in March, signed a one-year deal for the veterans minimum of $1.01 million; 28 running backs had a higher base salary this season. The Redskins didn’t call him until a week after losing second-round rookie Derrius Guice in August. Guice had excited the Redskins with what he showed -- both as a runner and receiver out of the backfield -- before tearing his ACL in the first preseason game.

If the price is right, there’s a possibility Washington could sign Peterson and keep him around through August to see what both he and Guice can do. Guice was unavailable for an interview, but others say it would help the young back. Peterson returned from a torn ACL and ran for 2,097 yards in 2012.

“Any time you can learn from one of the best that’s ever done it, it’s always beneficial for a young guy to see how he works and prepares and sees the game, his competitive level,” Jordan said. “[But] you’re talking about the growth and potential of Derrius. Are you slowing his growth down? I [went] back and looked at tape on him [from camp]. He’s going to be really good. The biggest thing is he can learn from [Peterson], but you have to ask yourself, where he’s at in his rehab? How is he going to come back?

“I wouldn’t feel too bad if they said, ‘Coach, we’re carrying [No.] 26 and Derrius.’ I’ll be like, ‘OK.’ You wouldn’t hear me saying, ‘What are we doing?’"

Peterson has won over the locker room with his demeanor and approach. Teammates view him as a regular, humble guy -- he’s often playing cards or chess in the locker room. Controversy surrounds him outside of it because of his 2014 suspension for child abuse and recent admission that he still sometimes uses a belt to discipline his kids. Inside the room, he's their guy. They still see the jump cuts; they know the run blocking must improve.

"If I was a team owner, based on what I’ve seen out of AP right now, I’ll call him upstairs and have a contract waiting for him,” tight end Vernon Davis said. “You have a Hall of Fame running back playing better than any rookie [back] you drafted this year or last year. Why not keep this guy on your team? Most importantly, he’s one of the best locker-room guys in the NFL. That’s infectious, man. You got guys like Guice who can learn from this guy. You should want that more than anything.”

A lot, too, will depend on if there will be a demand for Peterson on the open market. That, of course, also depends on what happens in the final month.

“You look at Guice and he’s one of those backs you could be talking about for a long time,” said Redskins left tackle Trent Williams, who is close with Peterson. “He could benefit tremendously from Adrian. With Adrian showing how much he has left in the tank, I don’t know if he’d want to come back and waste away his final seasons as a mentor when he could be adding to his legacy somewhere. He could still be the guy.”

Health always plays a factor, especially with an older running back. Two years ago, at age 33, Frank Gore became the oldest running back in 33 years to rush for more than 1,000 yards. He’s now 35 and playing for Miami. In 1984, 35-year-old John Riggins topped 1,200 yards for Washington.

Peterson’s intense training habits help.

“The game isn’t going to shoo him out; it’ll be him walking away from the game when he chooses," Williams said. “That’s just a veteran who plays football and a guy who can still line up and outrun 95 percent of the [backs]. He has nothing left to prove. The only thing he’s proving now is he’s defying Father Time.”

Peterson is not at all surprised that he's been so productive. He totaled 601 rushing yards the past two seasons and has already surpassed that in 2018.

“It’s what I expected,” Peterson said. “The previous two years it was rough, with the things that didn’t allow me to play the game the way I wanted to play it. ... It’s been a blessing just to be healthy and continue to grind.”