AD all night: NFL players marvel at Adrian Peterson's 90-yard TD

Adrian Peterson was built for prime-time moments, and his 90-yard touchdown run -- the longest of his illustrious career -- caught a lot of attention on Monday night with his Washington Redskins visiting the Philadelphia Eagles.
Per NFL Next Gen stats, he hit a top speed of 20.84 mph, his fastest max speed in the past three seasons. Not bad for a 33-year-old.
NFL players watching on ESPN expressed their amazement.
That's how you feel @AdrianPeterson⁉️ 90 to the crib‼️‼️‼️— Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) December 4, 2018
Left them '90s babies in the dust!— Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) December 4, 2018
But they say you too old AD. Too funny. ✌🏾
@AdrianPeterson you are unreal 🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🐐🐐🐐— LeGarrette Blount (@LG_Blount) December 4, 2018
All day baby all day!!!!— cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) December 4, 2018
90 yards for the 🐐— Kenny Dwayne Vaccaro (@KennyVaccaro4) December 4, 2018