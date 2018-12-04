AD all night: NFL players marvel at Adrian Peterson's 90-yard TD

Adrian Peterson finds a hole in the Eagles' defense and trucks 90 yards for the score, tying Jim Brown for fifth all-time in rushing touchdowns. (0:36)

Adrian Peterson was built for prime-time moments, and his 90-yard touchdown run -- the longest of his illustrious career -- caught a lot of attention on Monday night with his Washington Redskins visiting the Philadelphia Eagles.

Per NFL Next Gen stats, he hit a top speed of 20.84 mph, his fastest max speed in the past three seasons. Not bad for a 33-year-old.

NFL players watching on ESPN expressed their amazement.

That's how you feel @AdrianPeterson⁉️ 90 to the crib‼️‼️‼️ — Mark Ingram II (@MarkIngram22) December 4, 2018

Left them '90s babies in the dust!

But they say you too old AD. Too funny. ✌🏾 — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) December 4, 2018

@AdrianPeterson you are unreal 🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿🐐🐐🐐 — LeGarrette Blount (@LG_Blount) December 4, 2018

All day baby all day!!!! — cordarrelle patterson (@ceeflashpee84) December 4, 2018