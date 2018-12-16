Tipped pass gives Redskins reprieve and saves their season

Jeremy Sprinkle gets the ball from Josh Johnson and dives into the end zone as the Redskins tie up the Jaguars late in the fourth at 13-13. (0:22)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- In a stretch where little has gone right, where every break seemingly went the other way, the Washington Redskins finally caught one.

Quarterback Josh Johnson's pass floated down the field, headed toward disaster and a potential back-breaking interception that would have ended any faint playoff hopes for the Redskins. And then the unusual happened: The ball skipped off the hands of Jacksonville Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson and, as the ball drifted to the ground, was snagged by Redskins receiver Jamison Crowder.

A game they looked destined to lose instead ended in a 16-13 win thanks to a last-second 36-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins. The Redskins are still banged up, wounded and maybe not all that good. They’re also 7-7 with two games remaining, which means their playoff pulse remains alive. They're only a game out of first place in the NFC East.

It wasn't pretty, but Josh Johnson led the Redskins to a comeback win in Jacksonville. AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

It began with a third-and-15 pass under pressure by Johnson. The ball went to the middle of the field, where Gipson tipped it with his left hand as he stretched; Crowder reached out and made a diving grab for a first down at the Jaguars’ 27-yard line. Crowder might have tipped it at the same time as Gipson. An offense that had no life received some, and a sideline full of players who needed some hope got what they wanted.

That wasn’t the only tip that mattered Sunday. The Redskins' winning drive was set up by an overthrown Cody Kessler pass that was tipped by receiver Dede Westbrook and intercepted by corner Fabian Moreau.

But it was the Crowder play that injected life into a wounded team on its last breath.

The Redskins had lost four straight games and five of six. They placed their 18th player on injured reserve Saturday. They were embarrassed at home by 24 points vs. the New York Giants. But by Friday, the Redskins were still a relaxed bunch. The offensive players repeated that they still had hope. The defensive side, meanwhile, was the healthier side physically but not mentally. More players have bickered on that side of the ball; more players have sounded off in a negative way.

There are questions about the job security of the coaching staff and members of the front office. It hasn’t been a happy place.

So when Jacksonville took a 13-6 lead Sunday, it was easy to see where this game was headed. The Redskins had played the game most expected on offense, considering Johnson was their fourth starting quarterback this season. But the special teams allowed a blocked punt and a return for a touchdown.

They needed a boost. Crowder came through with one.

The Redskins remain alive. Whether they’re legitimate contenders or not can be debated. They have plenty of flaws. They have plenty of reasons to doubt themselves. But sometimes a tipped pass ends up in the right place.