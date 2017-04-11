Divisional rankings: Cruiserweight

Check out my rankings within each division by clicking on the links below. If there is a lineal champion in the weight class he is ranked No. 1.

Note: Results through April 10. In an effort to provide the most up-to-date rankings, ESPN.com's division-by-division boxing rankings will be updated every Tuesday.

CRUISERWEIGHT DIVISION (UP TO 200 POUNDS)

1. Oleksandr Usyk (12-0)

Usyk, a showman with good power and skills, won the 2012 Olympic gold medal for Ukraine and in September traveled to Poland and beat Krzysztof Glowacki by lopsided unanimous decision. That set the division record for fewest fights to a world title (10), breaking the mark of 12 held by Evander Holyfield. Usyk made his United States debut in his first title defense on HBO in December and took apart South Africa's Thabiso Mchunu in a ninth-round knockout victory. Defense No. 2 came on April 8 as Usyk started slowly but eventually dominated game 2012 U.S. Olympian Michael Hunter en route to a 12th-round knockdown and a unanimous decision, 117-111 on all three scorecards.

Next: TBA

2. Murat Gassiev (24-0)

Russia's Gassiev, a tremendous puncher trained by Abel Sanchez, got his first world title opportunity and made the most of it on Dec. 3 in Moscow. He dropped countryman Denis Lebedev with a hard body shot in the fifth round and went on to win a split decision and a belt in a very good fight. Gassiev's first defense could come against former titlist Krzysztof Glowacki this spring or early summer.

Next: TBA

3. Denis Lebedev (29-3)

Long one of boxing's most crowd-pleasing fighters, Russia's Lebedev blew away Argentina's Victor Emilio Ramirez in the second round on May 21 in Moscow to unify two world title belts in an impressive performance. But on Dec. 3 in Moscow, Lebedev got dropped by countryman Murat Gassiev and lost a split decision, but only one of his belts. In a ludicrous decision, the WBA allowed Lebedev to have a special permit for the fight in which its belt would not be at stake. What exactly was the purpose of the fight then?

Next: TBA

4. Krzysztof Glowacki 26-1)

Poland's Glowacki won a world title in 2015 when he rallied from a sixth-round knockdown in the ESPN.com round of the year and a deficit on the scorecards to stop long-reigning titleholder Marco Huck in the 11th round. After a successful defense against former titlist Steve Cunningham, Glowacki met mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk, the 2012 Ukrainian Olympic heavyweight gold medalist, on Sept. 17 in Poland and lost the title by unanimous decision.

Next: TBA

5. Mairis Briedis (22-0)

When Tony Bellew was made an "emeritus" titleholder and stripped of his belt, Latvia's Briedis, Bellew's mandatory challenger, instead was paired with former longtime titleholder Marco Huck to fill the vacancy on April 1 in Germany. On paper, it was a great matchup. In the ring, it was a messy, bad fight, but one Briedis won handily -- 118-109, 117-110, 116-111 -- to claim the belt.

Next: TBA

6. Tony Bellew (29-2-1)

England's Bellew, who lost two world title fights at light heavyweight, looked tremendous in May 2016 when he survived a first-round knockdown and destroyed Ilunga "Junior" Makabu in the third round to win a vacant belt. After one defense, Bellew moved up to heavyweight in March for a grudge match with rival David Haye and scored a huge upset, stopping the injured Haye in the 11th round of an exciting fight. But Bellew broke his hand and because he was also undecided about his next move, his title was vacated and he was made an "emeritus" titleholder, which gives him the option to immediately fight for the WBC's belt again should he want to.

Next: TBA

7. Marco Huck (40-4-1)

German star Huck made 13 title defenses to tie England's Johnny Nelson for most in cruiserweight division history, but he could not break the record because he was upset by Poland's Krzysztof Glowacki in an 11th-round knockout loss in August 2015 in a terrific fight. Huck won his next two fights, but when he faced Mairis Briedis for a vacant title on April 1, he looked like a shell of his former self as Briedis soundly outpointed him.

Next: TBA

8. Krzysztof Wlodarczyk (52-3-1)

Former world titleholder Wlodarczyk, of Poland, lost his belt to Grigory Drozd by decision in 2014 and, after sitting out all of 2015, returned to win three fights in 2016. He'll make his 2017 debut in Poland in a world title eliminator against Germany's Noel Gevor (22-0) for the right to become the mandatory challenger for Murat Gassiev's belt.

Next: May 20 vs. Gevor

9. Firat Arslan (39-8-2)

Germany's Arslan, a fan-friendly former titleholder, lost a split decision challenging then-titleholder Yoan Pablo Hernandez in August 2014, but has bounced back to win five fights in a row, most recently by second-round knockout of Gezim Tahiri on March 18 in Turkey.

Next: TBA

10. Yunier Dorticos (21-0)

Dorticos, a former Cuban amateur standout now living in Miami, traveled to France to take on hometown contender Youri Kalenga last May 20. Not only did Dorticos win an interim belt facing the best opponent of his career as he scored a 10th-round knockout, they turned in an exciting and brutal slugfest that was a fight of the year contender. Dorticos will next face full titleholder Beibut Shumenov (17-2) in a mandatory bout in Las Vegas in the main event of an FS1-televised Premier Boxing Champions card.

Next: April 29 vs. Shumenov