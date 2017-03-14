Check out my rankings within each division by clicking on the links below. If there is a lineal champion in a weight class, he is ranked No. 1.

Who is the best fighter regardless of weight class? See ESPN's pound-for-pound rankings.

For a list of the current champions in all weight classes, click here.

Note: Results through March 13. In an effort to provide the most up-to-date rankings, ESPN.com's division-by-division boxing rankings will be updated every Tuesday.

MIDDLEWEIGHT DIVISION (UP TO 160 POUNDS)

1. Gennady Golovkin (36-0)

Unified middleweight titlist Gennady Golovkin has been waiting for a fight against Canelo Alvarez. Nick Potts/PA via AP

Unified titleholder Golovkin hoped (like most boxing fans) that Canelo Alvarez would fight him this year in what had been a mandatory fight. But Alvarez fled, giving up his alphabet belt and saying he might fight Golovkin in the fall of 2017. Titleholder Billy Joe Saunders also blatantly ducked GGG after calling him out, and the same goes for contender Chris Eubank Jr., with whom they were far down the road to a deal. With the top middleweights outright avoiding GGG, he took on willing welterweight titlist Kell Brook in September on Brook's turf in London and broke his face, literally, in a fifth-round knockout victory to retain his title for the 17th consecutive time and record his 23rd KO in a row. A showdown with secondary titlist and mandatory challenger Daniel Jacobs (32-1) was penciled in for Dec. 10, but, when the sides said they couldn't make a deal in time to do the fight then, they agreed to keep talking and finally got it done.

Next: March 18 vs. Jacobs

2. Daniel Jacobs (32-1)

Since suffering his only loss, by knockout against Dmitry Pirog in a vacant title bout in 2010, Jacobs has won 12 fights in a row -- all by knockout -- overcome cancer and won a secondary title. He made his fourth defense on Sept. 9, a one-sided beating of former junior middleweight titlist Sergio Mora in a rematch of Jacobs' second-round knockout in August 2015, a fight that ended because Mora broke his ankle getting knocked down, which he said was the only reason he lost. In the rematch, Jacobs dropped Mora five times and stopped him in the seventh round with no excuses possible by Mora. Now, Jacobs looms as the mandatory challenger for unified titlist Gennady Golovkin (36-0) and, after a protracted negotiation that cost them a Dec. 10 date, they at least got the deal done and will meet in an HBO PPV main event at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Next: March 18 vs. Golovkin

3. David Lemieux (37-3)

Lemieux, a big slugger from Montreal, met fellow big hitter Gennady Golovkin on HBO PPV in October 2015 in a title unification fight and it did not work out well for Lemieux, who took a thrashing en route to a one-sided eighth-round knockout loss. Since then he has won three fights in a row, including scoring an absolutely crushing third-round knockout of Curtis Stevens on March 11 in an HBO main event. It was the kind of finish that should vault Lemieux back into another major fight.

Next: TBA

4. Miguel Cotto (40-5)

Cotto, Puerto Rico's only four-division champion and a lock future Hall of Famer, has not fought since losing the lineal middleweight title to Canelo Alvarez in November 2015. He was due to return on Feb. 25 in a junior middleweight fight against inactive James Kirkland (32-2) in the main event of a laughable HBO PPV event, but the show was canceled when Kirkland suffered a fractured nose in sparring. Now there are supposedly renewed talks for Cotto to fight Juan Manuel Marquez, a fight that didn't materialize in the first place because of issues over the weight. A fight with Timothy Bradley Jr. would also be attractive.

Next: TBA

5. Billy Joe Saunders (24-0)

England's Saunders won a title in December 2015 by debatable decision over Andy Lee and spent the next year avoiding fights with Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez or pulling out of or postponing other fights until finally making his first defense Dec. 3 against hand-picked Russian opponent Artur Akavov. Although Saunders won a debatable decision, he looked awful. If Golovkin defeats Daniel Jacobs on March 18, Saunders could face him in a unification fight in June.

Next: TBA

6. Andy Lee (34-3-1)

Ireland's Lee, a former titleholder, lost his belt to Billy Joe Saunders by majority decision in December 2015 and decided to take a break during 2016. But Lee will be back as he looks to shake off the rust when he faces KeAndrae Leatherwood (19-3-1) on the Gennady Golovkin-Daniel Jacobs undercard.

Next: March 18 vs. Leatherwood

7. Chris Eubank Jr. (24-1)

England's Eubank Jr., son of the former two-division world titleholder, walked away from a huge opportunity and career-high payday to challenge unified titleholder Gennady Golovkin in September and instead agreed to have a small-time British title defense against Tommy Langford on Oct. 22 but pulled out with a supposed elbow injury. Then in another bizarre decision, Eubank accepted a fight at super middleweight to face Australia's unknown Renold Quinlan in an utterly meaningless fight on Feb. 4 that headlined a small pay-per-view in the United Kingdom. As expected, Eubank won easily, stopping Quinlan in the 10th round.

Next: TBA

8. Hassan N'Dam (35-2)

N'Dam, a former titleholder, was one of the few pros to compete in the Rio Olympics but surprisingly was eliminated in his opening-round bout. In his first bout since the Olympics, he challenged Alfonso Blanco for an interim title on Dec. 17 and scored a massive first-round knockout in just 22 seconds for the 2016 ESPN.com knockout of the year.

Next: TBA

9. Avtandil Khurtsidze (32-2-2)

New York-based Khurtsidze, who is from the Republic of Georgia, knocked out then-undefeated Antoine Douglas in the 10th round in his last fight, which was in March 2016. Though he was the mandatory challenger for titlist Billy Joe Saunders (24-0), Khurtsidze will instead fight for the vacant interim belt against England's Tommy Langford (18-0) while Saunders pursues other business.

Next: April 22 vs. Langford

10. Maciej Sulecki (23-0)

Poland's Sulecki, who has had his last four fights in a row in the United States, has notched five consecutive knockouts including against decent opponents such as Hugo Centeno Jr. in his last fight in June and Grzegorz Proksa.

Next: TBA