JUNIOR WELTERWEIGHT DIVISION (UP TO 140 POUNDS)

1. Terence Crawford (30-0)

Crawford, the 2014 fighter of the year, scored the biggest win of his career on July 23 when he scored two knockdowns and shut down formidable titleholder Viktor Postol in a lopsided unanimous decision to unify titles and stamp himself as the indisputable best 140-pounder in the world. The victory should have set Crawford up for a big-time pay-per-view fight on Nov. 5 against Manny Pacquiao, but Pacquiao opted for an easier fight against Jessie Vargas. So Crawford returned to HBO on Dec. 10 and defended his titles by administering an absolute shellacking to John Molina, who had zero chance to win and took a savage beating until the fight was finally stopped in the eighth round. Crawford is due back in May, probably against Felix Diaz (19-1) in a worthy fight.

Next: May 20 vs. TBA

2. Viktor Postol (28-1)

In October, Ukraine's Postol met big puncher Lucas Matthysse for a vacant world title in an excellent match and turned in a superb performance as he scored a 10th-round knockout victory. As good as that performance was, Postol's first defense was a big disappointment on July 23, when Terence Crawford took him apart. Crawford dropped him twice in the fifth round and rolled to a lopsided division.

Next: TBA

3. Adrien Broner (33-2)

In his first junior welterweight title defense in April 2016, Broner was supposed to take on journeyman Ashley Theophane but the fight nearly didn't happen because of Broner's legal problems. Then he was stripped of the title for being overweight, but the fight went on and Broner stopped Theophane in the ninth round. With his legal issues behind him, Broner returned Feb. 18 and scraped by his friend Adrian Granados by split decision in a welterweight bout.

Next: TBA

4. Lucas Matthysse (37-4)

In April 2015, Matthysse, one of boxing's biggest punchers and most exciting fighters, squeaked by Ruslan Provodnikov by majority decision in a fantastic battle that was a fight of the year contender. With Danny Garcia vacating one of the junior welterweight belts, Matthysse got a chance to fight for it against Viktor Postol in October 2015. Matthysse never got in a rhythm and was losing on two scorecards when Postol knocked him out in the 10th round. Matthysse suffered an eye injury in the loss but will finally return, as a welterweight, on the Canelo Alvarez-Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. HBO PPV undercard.

Next: May 6 vs. TBA

5. Ricky Burns (41-5-1)

The former junior lightweight and lightweight titlist knocked out Italy's Michele Di Rocco in the eighth round on May 28 to win a vacant 140-pound belt, making him the first fighter from Scotland to win world titles in three weight classes. He made his first defense at home in Scotland against mandatory challenger Kiryl Relikh, of Belarus, on Oct. 7. Next up is a title unification bout against Namibia's Julius Indongo (21-0).

Next: April 15 vs. Indongo

6. Antonio Orozco (25-0)

San Diego's Orozco fights in a relentless, fan-friendly style and scored his two best wins in 2015, 10-round decisions against Emanuel Taylor and respected veteran Humberto Soto, a former lightweight and junior lightweight world titlist. Orozco's 2016 was much less impressive and culminated in his passing out trying to make weight for a Dec. 16 HBO Latino fight against Fidel Maldonado Jr., which was canceled. He will be back to headline the new "Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN" series against KeAndre Gibson (16-0-1) in a solid fight.

Next: April 1 vs. Gibson

7. Julius Indongo (21-0)

In his first fight outside of his home country of Namibia, the heretofore unknown Indongo impressed mightily on Dec. 3 when he traveled to Moscow and scored a sensational one-punch knockout of Eduard Troyanovsky in just 42 seconds to win a world title. It was a devastating overhand left that was reminiscent of Manny Pacquiao's brutal second-round knockout of Ricky Hatton in 2009 in the same division. Indongo is going right into a title unification fight and will head to the U.K. to face fellow titlist Ricky Burns (41-5-1).

Next: April 15 vs. Burns

8. Ruslan Provodnikov (25-5) Former titleholder Provodnikov, one of boxing's most exciting fighters, signed a contract with Showtime and had his first bout of the deal on June 11, but it did not go as planned. Provodnikov did not seem to have his usual fire in an entertaining, unanimous-decision loss to John Molina Jr. Perhaps all of the hard fights Provodnikov has been in have finally caught up to him. He is contemplating retirement.

Next: TBA

9. Eduard Troyanovsky (25-1)

Russia's Troyanovsky made two successful title defenses but then ran into the unknown Julius Indongo, a 2008 Olympian from Namibia, and got knocked out in 42 seconds on Dec. 3.

Next: TBA

10. Adrian Granados (18-5-2)

Chicago's Granados, who scored a massive upset of Amir Imam in 2015 to knock him out of a mandatory title shot, has a deceiving record. All five of his losses are either by majority or split decision, including an action-packed Feb. 18 welterweight fight against friend and former titlist Adrien Broner, who edged him by split decision in a fight that could have gone either way.

Next: TBA