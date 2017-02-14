Check out my rankings within each division by clicking on the links below. If there is a lineal champion in the weight class, he is ranked No. 1.

Who is the best fighter regardless of weight class? See ESPN's pound-for-pound rankings.

For a list of the current champions in all weight classes, click here.

Note: Results through Dec. 13. In an effort to provide the most up-to-date rankings, ESPN.com's division-by-division boxing rankings will be updated every Tuesday.

More divisional rankings

Heavyweight - Cruiserweight - Light heavyweight - Super middleweight

Middleweight - Junior middleweight - Welterweight - Junior welterweight

Lightweight - Junior lightweight - Featherweight - Junior featherweight

Bantamweight - Junior bantamweight - Flyweight - Junior flyweight/Strawweight

LIGHTWEIGHT DIVISION (UP TO 135 POUNDS)

1. Jorge Linares (41-3)

Federico Parra/AFP/Getty Images

Linares, a former featherweight and junior lightweight titlist, won a world title in his third weight class in December 2014 as he put away big underdog Javier Prieto in the fourth round. He made two successful defenses, including a 2015 fight of the year candidate against Kevin Mitchell, but a fractured right hand forced Linares to pull out of an April mandatory defense against Dejan Zlaticanin and he was stripped of his belt. No matter. Instead, he went to England on Sept. 24 and outpointed Anthony Crolla in a terrific fight to win another belt and earn wide recognition as the true champion of the weight class. Crolla (31-5-3) had a rematch option, which he elected to enforce, so Linares is headed back to England for the sequel, which will air on Showtime in the United States.

Next: March 25 vs. Crolla

2. Mikey Garcia (36-0)

After a 2½-year layoff because of his contract beef with promoter Top Rank, former featherweight and junior lightweight titleholder Garcia, who settled the case, made his return on July 30. He moved up in weight, scored four knockdowns and looked explosive in a fifth-round knockout of former featherweight titlist Elio Rojas. Then, on Jan. 28, Garcia won his third world title in devastating knockout of the year-caliber fashion, scoring an extremely violent third-round destruction of then-unbeaten titlist Dejan Zlaticanin on the Leo Santa Cruz-Carl Frampton II undercard.

Next: TBA

3. Terry Flanagan (32-0)

England's "Turbo" Flanagan made his third title defense on July 16 and routed long-faded former two-time junior lightweight titleholder Mzonke Fana of South Africa, dropping him twice in a shutout decision. Flanagan was ordered to next face rising Puerto Rican star Felix Verdejo, but the fight was put off because Verdejo is recovering from injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident. Instead, Flanagan made defense No. 4 against Puerto Rico's Orlando Cruz, a former featherweight title challenger, on Nov. 26. Flanagan hammered Cruz and dropped him twice in an easy eighth-round knockout win. While awaiting Verdejo, Flanagan will next defend against tough Russian contender Peter Petrov (38-4-2).

Next: April 8 vs. Petrov

4. Anthony Crolla (31-5-3)

In July 2015, England's Crolla fought to a bitterly contested draw against titleholder Darleys Perez. In an immediate rematch, again in Crolla's hometown of Manchester, Crolla left no doubt as he knocked Perez out with a body shot in the fifth round to win the belt. Crolla made his first defense, also in Manchester, on May 7, knocking out dangerous interim titlist Ismael Barroso with a seventh-round body-shot. Then he moved onto yet another formidable opponent in three-division titleholder Jorge Linares (41-3) on Sept. 24 and lost his belt by hard-fought decision. A rematch is on deck.

Next: March 25 vs. Linares

5. Robert Easter Jr. (19-0)

Easter, nearly 6 feet tall with a long, lanky build and tremendous power, faced Ghana's unbeaten Richard Commey for a vacant belt in September, and, in a fantastic action fight, they traded big bombs throughout. Easter edged him to win a decision and truly announce his arrival. In his first defense, on Feb. 10 in his hometown of Toledo, Ohio, Easter dominated Puerto Rico's Luis Cruz, dropping him three times en route to a lopsided decision win. After the fight, Easter called out the other titleholders to unify with him.

Next: TBA

6. Dejan Zlaticanin (22-1)

Zlaticanin came out of nowhere in 2014 when he went to former titleholder Ricky Burns' home turf in Scotland and outpointed him. Two fights later, he ran roughshod over rising contender Ivan Redkach with ease, knocking him out in the fourth round in June 2015 in a title eliminator to earn a mandatory shot at titlist Jorge Linares. But that fight was canceled after Linares suffered a fractured hand and was stripped of the belt. Zlaticanin instead faced late substitute Franklin Mamani, a complete unknown from Argentina, for the vacant belt in June 2016 and destroyed him in the third round to become the first world titleholder from Montenegro. His reign didn't last long as Mikey Garcia crushed him in the third round of defense No. 1 on Jan. 29 to take the title in very violent fashion.

Next: TBA

7. Rances Barthelemy (25-0)

Barthelemy, a Cuban defector and former junior lightweight titleholder, squared off with tough Russian southpaw Denis Shafikov for a vacant world title in December 2015 and they put on a crowd-pleasing fight. In the end, it was Barthelemy's better skills and strong finish that led him to a unanimous decision win and a second world title. Barthelemy made his first defense in June and outclassed former titlist Mickey Bey in a decision win before vacating to move up in weight.

Next: TBA

8. Denis Shafikov (38-2-1)

In December 2015, Russia's Shafikov challenged Rances Barthelemy for a vacant lightweight title but dropped a unanimous decision. Shafikov returned in July and handed 2012 U.S. Olympian Jamel Herring his first loss in a 10th-round knockout. And then, in a Dec. 2 title eliminator, Shafikov earned a mandatory shot against Robert Easter (18-0) with a hard-fought split decision win over Richard Commey.

Next: TBA

9. Darleys Perez (33-2-2)

After Colombia's Perez retained his title in a debatable draw with Anthony Crolla in Crolla's hometown of Manchester, England, in July 2015, Perez returned there for a rematch in November 2015 and, after a competitive four rounds, Crolla knocked him out with a body shot in the fifth round. Perez returned for a soft-touch win in a second-round knockout of a 22-35-2 opponent in Colombia on May 20 and then faced junior welterweight Maurice Hooker on the Nov. 19 Sergey Kovalev-Andre Ward HBO PPV undercard. Perez took it to Hooker the entire fight and was outright robbed in a 10-round draw.

Next: TBA

10. Petr Petrov (38-4-2)

Petrov, born in Russia and based in Spain, won the 2014 ESPN Boxcino lightweight tournament to put himself on the map. On Sept. 30, he earned a world title opportunity in a one-sided sixth-round knockout of Michael Perez in an elimination bout, but instead of waiting for that fight against the Anthony Crolla-Jorge Linares II winner, Petrov took an offer to face England's Terry Flanagan (32-0) for his version of the world title.

Next: April 8 vs. Flanagan