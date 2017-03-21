Check out my rankings within each division by clicking on the links below. If there is a lineal champion in the weight class, he is ranked No. 1.

Note: Results through March 20. In an effort to provide the most up-to-date rankings, ESPN.com's division-by-division boxing rankings will be updated every Tuesday.

JUNIOR BANTAMWEIGHT DIVISION (UP TO 115 POUNDS)

1. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (42-4-1)

Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile/Getty Images

In a brutal slugfest on the Gennady Golovkin-Daniel Jacobs undercard on March 18, Thailand's Sor Rungvisai regained the world title he once held in an extremely violent confrontation with Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez. Although most thought Gonzalez deserved the decision, Rungvisai, who head butted Gonzalez several times, got the nod via majority decision. He dropped Gonzalez in the first round and knocked him from the undefeated ranks in a fight of the year and upset of the year contender.

Next: TBA

2. Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez (46-1)

Nicaragua's Gonzalez, a protégé of the late Hall of Famer and countryman Alexis Arguello, won world titles in four weight classes, strawweight, junior flyweight, flyweight and junior bantamweight and was anointed by most as the pound-for-pound king in the wake of Floyd Mayweather's retirement in September 2015. In September, Gonzalez moved up to junior bantamweight and outpointed Carlos Cuadras to win the belt in a terrific action fight. But in his first defense, on March 18 on the Gennady Golovkin-Daniel Jacobs HBO PPV undercard, Gonzalez went down to controversial decision defeat to Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in a clear-cut fight of the year contender that won't soon be forgotten. A rematch could be in the offing.

Next: TBA

3. Naoya Inoue (12-0)

The seven-time Japanese amateur champion looked sensational as he moved up two weight classes, scored four knockdowns and knocked out long-reigning titleholder Omar Narvaez in the second round in December 2014 in Tokyo to win a world title in a second weight class in eight months. Inoue previously claimed a junior flyweight world title in only his sixth professional fight in April 2014 by knocking out Adrian Hernandez. Inoue made his fourth junior bantamweight defense against former two-time titleholder Kohei Kono on Dec. 30 and flattened him in the sixth round.

Next: TBA

4. Carlos Cuadras (36-1-1)

In September, Mexico's Cuadras got the biggest fight of his career, an opportunity to defend his title against then-pound-for-pound king Roman "Chocolatito" Gonzalez. It was a terrific fight and very competitive, but Gonzalez won a close decision to take the belt. Cuadras wanted an immediate rematch but was denied and instead stayed busy in a lackluster decision win against countryman David Carmona on the March 18 Gennady Golovkin-Daniel Jacobs HBO PPV. With Gonzalez losing on the card, there goes the lucrative rematch.

Next: TBA

5. Khalid Yafai (21-0)

England's Yafai easily outpointed Luis Concepcion -- who had been stripped for failing to make weight -- to win a vacant title on Dec. 10 on the Anthony Joshua-Eric Molina undercard. Yafai became the first boxer from his home city of Birmingham to win a world title in 110 years, since Owen Moran won 20-round decision against Al Delmont to win what many recognized as the bantamweight world title in 1907. Yafai's first defense will take place in his hometown against Japanese fighter Suguru Muranaka (25-2-1).

Next: May 13 vs. Muranaka

5. Jerwin Ancajas (26-1-1)

The Philippines' Ancajas became the first Manny Pacquiao-promoted fighter to win a world title when he dropped Puerto Rico's McJoe Arroyo in the eighth round and claimed a well-deserved unanimous decision -- 118-109, 117-110, 115-112 -- for his 12th win in a row in an upset on Sept. 3 in the Philippines. He retained his title in his first defense on Jan. 28 in Macau, China, stopping Mexico's Jose Alfredo Rodriguez in the seventh round of a one-sided fight.

Next: TBA

Other contenders: Jerwin Ancajas, Juan Francisco Estrada, Omar Narvaez, Luis Concepcion, McJoe Arroyo.