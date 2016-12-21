Boxing fight schedule

To go directly to a particular month, click the links below:

December 23

At Gatineau, Quebec:

Artur Beterbiev vs. Isidro Ranoni Prieto, 12 rounds, light heavyweights

Vislan Dalkhaev vs. Salvador Hernandez, 8 rounds, junior featherweights

Alvaro Enriquez vs. TBA, 8 rounds, light heavyweights

Danyk Bertrand Croteau vs. Alex Ebanks, 4 rounds, middleweights

Vanessa LePage Joanisse vs. Maria Jose Velis, 4 rounds, female heavyweights

Roodsy Vincent vs. Mike Breton, 4 rounds, junior middleweights

December 29

At Calgary, Canada:

Logan Cotton McGuinness vs. TBA, 10 or 12 rounds, junior welterweights

December 30

At Tokyo:

Naoya Inoue vs. Kohei Kono, 12 rounds, for Inoue's WBO junior bantamweight title

Akira Yaegashi vs. Wittawas Basapean, 12 rounds, for Yaegashi's IBF junior flyweight title

Ryota Murata vs. Bruno Sandoval, 10 rounds, middleweights

December 31

At Gifu, Japan (beIN Sports Espanol, same-day tape):

Moises Fuentes vs. Kosei Tanaka, 12 rounds, for vacant WBO junior flyweight title

At Kyoto, Japan:

Jonathan Guzman vs. Yukinori Oguni, 12 rounds, for Guzman's IBF junior featherweight title

Kazuto Ioka vs. Stamp Kiatniwat, 12 rounds, for Ioka's WBA flyweight title

At Tokyo, Japan:

Jezreel Corrales vs. Takashi Uchiyama, rematch, 12 rounds, for Corrales' WBA junior lightweight title

Ryoichi Taguchi vs. Carlos Canizales, 12 rounds, for Taguchi's WBA junior flyweight title

JANUARY

January 12

At Paris:

Karim Guerfi vs. Stephane Jamoye, 12 rounds, for Guerfi's European bantamweight title

January 13

At Hialeah, Fla. (PBC on Spike):

Erislandy Lara vs. Yuri Foreman, 12 rounds, for Lara's WBA junior middleweight title

Anthony Dirrell vs. Norbert Nemesapati, 10 rounds, super middleweights

At Puerto Maryn, Argentina

Omar Narvaez vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez, 12 rounds, IBF bantamweight eliminator

At Glen Burnie, Md.:

Jessie Nicklow vs. TBA, 8 rounds, super middleweights

Joey Veazey vs. TBA, 4 rounds, junior middleweights

Donald Wallace vs. TBA, 4 rounds, middleweights

January 14

At New York (Showtime):

Badou Jack vs. James DeGale, 12 rounds, WBC/IBF super middleweight unification

Jose Pedraza vs. Gervonta Davis, 12 rounds, for Pedraza's IBF junior lightweight title

Amanda Serrano vs. Yazmin Rivas, 10 rounds, female junior featherweights

Ievgen Khytrov vs. Immanuwel Aleem, 10 rounds, middleweights

Adam Kownacki vs. Joshua Tufte, 8 rounds, heavyweights

Julian Sosa vs. Gabriel Solario, 6 rounds, welterweights

Noel Murphy vs. TBA, 6 rounds, welterweights

Thomas Dulorme vs. TBA, 8 rounds, junior welterweights

Kenny Robles vs. TBA, 4 rounds, welterweights

January 20

At Atlantic City, N.J. (Showtime):

Adam Lopez vs. Danny Roman, 10 rounds, junior featherweights

Ronald Ellis vs. Christopher Brooker, 8 rounds, super middleweights

Kenneth Sims Jr. vs. Wellington Romero, 8 rounds, junior welterweights

Stephon Young vs. Daniel Rosas, 8 rounds, junior featherweights

At Hinckley, Minn. (floboxing.tv):

Robert Brant vs. George Carter Jr., 10 rounds, middleweights

January 21

At Trenton, N.J.:

Zab Judah vs. TBA, 10 rounds, welterweights

Derrick Webster vs. TBA, 8 rounds, super middleweights

Mike Hilton vs. TBA, 6 rounds, cruiserweights

At Chicago:

Achour Esho vs. Anthony Abbruzzese, 8 rounds, junior middleweights

Josh Hernandez vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior lightweights

Yousif Saleh vs. TBA, 4 rounds, lightweights

Ruben Schobitz vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super middleweights

Jessica McCaskill vs. TBA, 4 rounds, female lightweights

Francisco Saldana vs. TBA, 4 rounds, junior featherweights

Javier Rivera vs. TBA, 4 rounds, flyweights

At Paris:

Cedric Vitu vs. Isaac Real, 12 rounds, for Vitu's European junior middleweight title

At Struer, Denmark:

Patrick Nielsen vs. Beibi Berrocal, 10 rounds, super middleweights

Dina Thorslund vs. Xenia Jorneac, 10 rounds, female junior featherweights

Abdul Khattab vs. Arman Torosyan, 8 rounds, middleweights

Mikkel Nielsen vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior middleweights

Kim Thomsen vs. TBA, 4 rounds, heavyweights

January 22

At Detroit:

Lanardo Tyner vs. Wesley Tucker, 8 rounds, welterweights

January 27

At Los Angeles (UniMas):

"Solo Boxeo"

January 28

At Las Vegas (Showtime):

Carl Frampton vs. Leo Santa Cruz, rematch, 12 rounds, for Frampton's WBA featherweight title

Dejan Zlaticanin vs. Mikey Garcia, 12 rounds, for Zlaticanin's WBC lightweight title

Lee Selby vs. Jonathan Victor Barros, 12 rounds, for Selby's IBF featherweight title

Jorge Lara vs. Oktay Takalak, 10 rounds, featherweights

David Benavidez vs. TBA, 10 rounds, super middleweights

Josh Taylor vs. TBA, 10 rounds, junior welterweights

Antonio Santa Cruz vs. TBA, 4 rounds, bantamweights

Jerry Perez vs. TBA, 4 rounds, featherweights

Ivan Redkach vs. TBA, 8 or 10 rounds, lightweights

At Indio, Calif. (HBO):

Francisco Vargas vs. Miguel Berchelt, 12 rounds, for Vargas' WBC junior lightweight title

Takashi Miura vs. Miguel "Mickey" Roman, 12 rounds, WBC junior lightweight title eliminator

At Oslo, Norway:

Cecilia Braekhus vs. Klara Svensson, 10 rounds, female welterweights

FEBRUARY

February 3

At San Juan, Puerto Rico (UniMas):

Felix Verdejo vs. TBA, 10 rounds, lightweights

At Adelaide, Australia:

Anthony Mundine vs. Danny Green, rematch, 10 rounds, light heavwyeights

February 4

At Kempton Park, South Africa:

Enrico Koelling vs. Ryno Liebenberg, rematch, 12 rounds, light heavyweights

Hekkie Budler vs Joey Canoy, 12 rounds, junior flyweights

At TBA, England:

Renold Quinlan vs. Chris Eubank Jr., 12 rounds, super middleweights

At Magdeburg, Germany:

Mariusz Wach vs. Agit Kabayel, 12 rounds, for vacant European heavyweight title

February 10

At Toledo, Ohio (PBC on Bounce TV):

Robert Easter Jr. vs. TBA, 12 rounds, for Easter's IBF lightweight title

Rau'Shee Warren vs. TBA, 12 rounds, for Warren's WBA bantamweight title

February 11

At TBA (Showtime):

Adrien Broner vs. Adrian Granados, 10 or 12 rounds, junior welterweights

Gary Russell Jr. vs. Oscar Escandon, 12 rounds, for Russell's WBC featherweight title

Jermell Charlo vs. Charles Hatley, 12 rounds, for Charlo's WBC junior middleweight title

At Carshalton, England:

Lenny Daws vs. Anthony Yigit, 12 rounds, for vacant Euopean junior welterweight title

February 17

At Wilmington, Del. (PPV):

Roy Jones Jr. vs. Bobby Gunn, 12 rounds, cruiserweights

February 24

At TBA (Telemundo):

"Boxeo Telemundo"

At Quebec City:

Eleider Alvarez vs. Lucian Bute, 12 rounds, light heavyweights

February 25

At Frisco, Texas (HBO PPV):

Miguel Cotto vs. James Kirkland, 12 rounds, junior middleweights

Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Moises Flores, 12 rounds, for Rigondeaux's WBA junior featherweight title

At Birmingham, Ala. (PBC on Fox):

Deontay Wilder vs. TBA, 12 rounds, for Wilder's WBC heavyweight title

MARCH

March 3

At TBA (Telemundo):

"Boxeo Telemundo"

March 4

At New York (Showtime):

Keith Thurman vs. Danny Garcia, 12 rounds, WBA/WBC welterweight unification

Erickson Lubin vs. Jorge Cota, 12 rounds, WBC junior middleweight eliminator

At London:

Tony Bellew vs. David Haye, 12 rounds, heavyweights

March 10

At TBA (Telemundo):

"Boxeo Telemundo"

March 17

At TBA (Telemundo):

"Boxeo Telemundo"

March 18

New York (HBO PPV):

Gennady Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs, 12 rounds, for Golovkin's WBA/WBC/IBF middleweight title

March 31

At TBA (PBC on Bounce TV):

Premier Boxing Champions

APRIL

April 14

At TBA (PBC on ESPN):

Premier Boxing Champions

April 29

At London:

Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko, 12 rounds, for Joshua's IBF and vacant WBA heavyweight title

At TBA:

Adonis Stevenson vs. TBA, 12 rounds, for Stevenson's WBC light heavyweight title

JULY

July 7

At TBA (Telemundo):

"Boxeo Telemundo"

July 14

At TBA (Telemundo):

"Boxeo Telemundo"

July 21

At TBA (Telemundo):

"Boxeo Telemundo"

July 28

At TBA (Telemundo):

"Boxeo Telemundo"

SEPTEMBER

September 23

At TBA (PBC on NBC):

Premier Boxing Champions

OCTOBER

October 13

At TBA (Telemundo):

October 20

"Boxeo Telemundo"

October 27

At TBA (Telemundo):

"Boxeo Telemundo"

NOVEMBER

November 3

At TBA (Telemundo):