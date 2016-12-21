        <
        >

          Boxing fight schedule

          4:29 PM ET
          • Dan RafaelESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • 2013 BWAA Nat Fleischer Award winner for excellence in boxing journalism
            • ESPN.com boxing writer since 2005
            • Five years at USA Today
            Follow on Twitter

          To go directly to a particular month, click the links below:

          JANUARY | FEBRUARY | MARCH | APRIL | SEPTEMBER

          December 23

          At Gatineau, Quebec:

          • Artur Beterbiev vs. Isidro Ranoni Prieto, 12 rounds, light heavyweights

          • Vislan Dalkhaev vs. Salvador Hernandez, 8 rounds, junior featherweights

          • Alvaro Enriquez vs. TBA, 8 rounds, light heavyweights

          • Danyk Bertrand Croteau vs. Alex Ebanks, 4 rounds, middleweights

          • Vanessa LePage Joanisse vs. Maria Jose Velis, 4 rounds, female heavyweights

          • Roodsy Vincent vs. Mike Breton, 4 rounds, junior middleweights

          December 29

          At Calgary, Canada:

          • Logan Cotton McGuinness vs. TBA, 10 or 12 rounds, junior welterweights

          December 30

          At Tokyo:

          • Naoya Inoue vs. Kohei Kono, 12 rounds, for Inoue's WBO junior bantamweight title

          • Akira Yaegashi vs. Wittawas Basapean, 12 rounds, for Yaegashi's IBF junior flyweight title

          • Ryota Murata vs. Bruno Sandoval, 10 rounds, middleweights

          December 31

          At Gifu, Japan (beIN Sports Espanol, same-day tape):

          • Moises Fuentes vs. Kosei Tanaka, 12 rounds, for vacant WBO junior flyweight title

          At Kyoto, Japan:

          • Jonathan Guzman vs. Yukinori Oguni, 12 rounds, for Guzman's IBF junior featherweight title

          • Kazuto Ioka vs. Stamp Kiatniwat, 12 rounds, for Ioka's WBA flyweight title

          At Tokyo, Japan:

          • Jezreel Corrales vs. Takashi Uchiyama, rematch, 12 rounds, for Corrales' WBA junior lightweight title

          • Ryoichi Taguchi vs. Carlos Canizales, 12 rounds, for Taguchi's WBA junior flyweight title

          JANUARY

          January 12

          At Paris:

          • Karim Guerfi vs. Stephane Jamoye, 12 rounds, for Guerfi's European bantamweight title

          January 13

          At Hialeah, Fla. (PBC on Spike):

          • Erislandy Lara vs. Yuri Foreman, 12 rounds, for Lara's WBA junior middleweight title

          • Anthony Dirrell vs. Norbert Nemesapati, 10 rounds, super middleweights

          At Puerto Maryn, Argentina

          • Omar Narvaez vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez, 12 rounds, IBF bantamweight eliminator

          At Glen Burnie, Md.:

          • Jessie Nicklow vs. TBA, 8 rounds, super middleweights

          • Joey Veazey vs. TBA, 4 rounds, junior middleweights

          • Donald Wallace vs. TBA, 4 rounds, middleweights

          January 14

          At New York (Showtime):

          • Badou Jack vs. James DeGale, 12 rounds, WBC/IBF super middleweight unification

          • Jose Pedraza vs. Gervonta Davis, 12 rounds, for Pedraza's IBF junior lightweight title

          • Amanda Serrano vs. Yazmin Rivas, 10 rounds, female junior featherweights

          • Ievgen Khytrov vs. Immanuwel Aleem, 10 rounds, middleweights

          • Adam Kownacki vs. Joshua Tufte, 8 rounds, heavyweights

          • Julian Sosa vs. Gabriel Solario, 6 rounds, welterweights

          • Noel Murphy vs. TBA, 6 rounds, welterweights

          • Thomas Dulorme vs. TBA, 8 rounds, junior welterweights

          • Kenny Robles vs. TBA, 4 rounds, welterweights

          January 20

          At Atlantic City, N.J. (Showtime):

          • Adam Lopez vs. Danny Roman, 10 rounds, junior featherweights

          • Ronald Ellis vs. Christopher Brooker, 8 rounds, super middleweights

          • Kenneth Sims Jr. vs. Wellington Romero, 8 rounds, junior welterweights

          • Stephon Young vs. Daniel Rosas, 8 rounds, junior featherweights

          At Hinckley, Minn. (floboxing.tv):

          • Robert Brant vs. George Carter Jr., 10 rounds, middleweights

          January 21

          At Trenton, N.J.:

          • Zab Judah vs. TBA, 10 rounds, welterweights

          • Derrick Webster vs. TBA, 8 rounds, super middleweights

          • Mike Hilton vs. TBA, 6 rounds, cruiserweights

          At Chicago:

          • Achour Esho vs. Anthony Abbruzzese, 8 rounds, junior middleweights

          • Josh Hernandez vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior lightweights

          • Yousif Saleh vs. TBA, 4 rounds, lightweights

          • Ruben Schobitz vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super middleweights

          • Jessica McCaskill vs. TBA, 4 rounds, female lightweights

          • Francisco Saldana vs. TBA, 4 rounds, junior featherweights

          • Javier Rivera vs. TBA, 4 rounds, flyweights

          At Paris:

          • Cedric Vitu vs. Isaac Real, 12 rounds, for Vitu's European junior middleweight title

          At Struer, Denmark:

          • Patrick Nielsen vs. Beibi Berrocal, 10 rounds, super middleweights

          • Dina Thorslund vs. Xenia Jorneac, 10 rounds, female junior featherweights

          • Abdul Khattab vs. Arman Torosyan, 8 rounds, middleweights

          • Mikkel Nielsen vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior middleweights

          • Kim Thomsen vs. TBA, 4 rounds, heavyweights

          January 22

          At Detroit:

          • Lanardo Tyner vs. Wesley Tucker, 8 rounds, welterweights

          January 27

          At Los Angeles (UniMas):

          • "Solo Boxeo"

          January 28

          At Las Vegas (Showtime):

          • Carl Frampton vs. Leo Santa Cruz, rematch, 12 rounds, for Frampton's WBA featherweight title

          • Dejan Zlaticanin vs. Mikey Garcia, 12 rounds, for Zlaticanin's WBC lightweight title

          • Lee Selby vs. Jonathan Victor Barros, 12 rounds, for Selby's IBF featherweight title

          • Jorge Lara vs. Oktay Takalak, 10 rounds, featherweights

          • David Benavidez vs. TBA, 10 rounds, super middleweights

          • Josh Taylor vs. TBA, 10 rounds, junior welterweights

          • Antonio Santa Cruz vs. TBA, 4 rounds, bantamweights

          • Jerry Perez vs. TBA, 4 rounds, featherweights

          • Ivan Redkach vs. TBA, 8 or 10 rounds, lightweights

          At Indio, Calif. (HBO):

          • Francisco Vargas vs. Miguel Berchelt, 12 rounds, for Vargas' WBC junior lightweight title

          • Takashi Miura vs. Miguel "Mickey" Roman, 12 rounds, WBC junior lightweight title eliminator

          At Oslo, Norway:

          • Cecilia Braekhus vs. Klara Svensson, 10 rounds, female welterweights

          FEBRUARY

          February 3

          At San Juan, Puerto Rico (UniMas):

          • Felix Verdejo vs. TBA, 10 rounds, lightweights

          At Adelaide, Australia:

          • Anthony Mundine vs. Danny Green, rematch, 10 rounds, light heavwyeights

          February 4

          At Kempton Park, South Africa:

          • Enrico Koelling vs. Ryno Liebenberg, rematch, 12 rounds, light heavyweights

          • Hekkie Budler vs Joey Canoy, 12 rounds, junior flyweights

          At TBA, England:

          • Renold Quinlan vs. Chris Eubank Jr., 12 rounds, super middleweights

          At Magdeburg, Germany:

          • Mariusz Wach vs. Agit Kabayel, 12 rounds, for vacant European heavyweight title

          February 10

          At Toledo, Ohio (PBC on Bounce TV):

          • Robert Easter Jr. vs. TBA, 12 rounds, for Easter's IBF lightweight title

          • Rau'Shee Warren vs. TBA, 12 rounds, for Warren's WBA bantamweight title

          February 11

          At TBA (Showtime):

          • Adrien Broner vs. Adrian Granados, 10 or 12 rounds, junior welterweights

          • Gary Russell Jr. vs. Oscar Escandon, 12 rounds, for Russell's WBC featherweight title

          • Jermell Charlo vs. Charles Hatley, 12 rounds, for Charlo's WBC junior middleweight title

          At Carshalton, England:

          • Lenny Daws vs. Anthony Yigit, 12 rounds, for vacant Euopean junior welterweight title

          February 17

          At Wilmington, Del. (PPV):

          • Roy Jones Jr. vs. Bobby Gunn, 12 rounds, cruiserweights

          February 24

          At TBA (Telemundo):

          • "Boxeo Telemundo"

          At Quebec City:

          • Eleider Alvarez vs. Lucian Bute, 12 rounds, light heavyweights

          February 25

          At Frisco, Texas (HBO PPV):

          • Miguel Cotto vs. James Kirkland, 12 rounds, junior middleweights

          • Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Moises Flores, 12 rounds, for Rigondeaux's WBA junior featherweight title

          At Birmingham, Ala. (PBC on Fox):

          • Deontay Wilder vs. TBA, 12 rounds, for Wilder's WBC heavyweight title

          MARCH

          March 3

          At TBA (Telemundo):

          • "Boxeo Telemundo"

          March 4

          At New York (Showtime):

          • Keith Thurman vs. Danny Garcia, 12 rounds, WBA/WBC welterweight unification

          • Erickson Lubin vs. Jorge Cota, 12 rounds, WBC junior middleweight eliminator

          At London:

          • Tony Bellew vs. David Haye, 12 rounds, heavyweights

          March 10

          At TBA (Telemundo):

          • "Boxeo Telemundo"

          March 17

          At TBA (Telemundo):

          • "Boxeo Telemundo"

          March 18

          New York (HBO PPV):

          • Gennady Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs, 12 rounds, for Golovkin's WBA/WBC/IBF middleweight title

          March 31

          At TBA (PBC on Bounce TV):

          • Premier Boxing Champions

          APRIL

          April 14

          At TBA (PBC on ESPN):

          • Premier Boxing Champions

          April 29

          At London:

          • Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko, 12 rounds, for Joshua's IBF and vacant WBA heavyweight title

          At TBA:

          • Adonis Stevenson vs. TBA, 12 rounds, for Stevenson's WBC light heavyweight title

          JULY

          July 7

          At TBA (Telemundo):

          • "Boxeo Telemundo"

          July 14

          At TBA (Telemundo):

          • "Boxeo Telemundo"

          July 21

          At TBA (Telemundo):

          • "Boxeo Telemundo"

          July 28

          At TBA (Telemundo):

          • "Boxeo Telemundo"

          SEPTEMBER

          September 23

          At TBA (PBC on NBC):

          • Premier Boxing Champions

          OCTOBER

          October 13

          At TBA (Telemundo):

          October 20

          • "Boxeo Telemundo"

          October 27

          At TBA (Telemundo):

          • "Boxeo Telemundo"

          NOVEMBER

          November 3

          At TBA (Telemundo):

          • "Boxeo Telemundo"