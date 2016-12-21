Boxing fight schedule

To go directly to a particular month, click the links below:
December 23
At Gatineau, Quebec:
Artur Beterbiev vs. Isidro Ranoni Prieto, 12 rounds, light heavyweights
Vislan Dalkhaev vs. Salvador Hernandez, 8 rounds, junior featherweights
Alvaro Enriquez vs. TBA, 8 rounds, light heavyweights
Danyk Bertrand Croteau vs. Alex Ebanks, 4 rounds, middleweights
Vanessa LePage Joanisse vs. Maria Jose Velis, 4 rounds, female heavyweights
Roodsy Vincent vs. Mike Breton, 4 rounds, junior middleweights
December 29
At Calgary, Canada:
Logan Cotton McGuinness vs. TBA, 10 or 12 rounds, junior welterweights
December 30
At Tokyo:
Naoya Inoue vs. Kohei Kono, 12 rounds, for Inoue's WBO junior bantamweight title
Akira Yaegashi vs. Wittawas Basapean, 12 rounds, for Yaegashi's IBF junior flyweight title
Ryota Murata vs. Bruno Sandoval, 10 rounds, middleweights
December 31
At Gifu, Japan (beIN Sports Espanol, same-day tape):
Moises Fuentes vs. Kosei Tanaka, 12 rounds, for vacant WBO junior flyweight title
At Kyoto, Japan:
Jonathan Guzman vs. Yukinori Oguni, 12 rounds, for Guzman's IBF junior featherweight title
Kazuto Ioka vs. Stamp Kiatniwat, 12 rounds, for Ioka's WBA flyweight title
At Tokyo, Japan:
Jezreel Corrales vs. Takashi Uchiyama, rematch, 12 rounds, for Corrales' WBA junior lightweight title
Ryoichi Taguchi vs. Carlos Canizales, 12 rounds, for Taguchi's WBA junior flyweight title
JANUARY
January 12
At Paris:
Karim Guerfi vs. Stephane Jamoye, 12 rounds, for Guerfi's European bantamweight title
January 13
At Hialeah, Fla. (PBC on Spike):
Erislandy Lara vs. Yuri Foreman, 12 rounds, for Lara's WBA junior middleweight title
Anthony Dirrell vs. Norbert Nemesapati, 10 rounds, super middleweights
At Puerto Maryn, Argentina
Omar Narvaez vs. Emmanuel Rodriguez, 12 rounds, IBF bantamweight eliminator
At Glen Burnie, Md.:
Jessie Nicklow vs. TBA, 8 rounds, super middleweights
Joey Veazey vs. TBA, 4 rounds, junior middleweights
Donald Wallace vs. TBA, 4 rounds, middleweights
January 14
At New York (Showtime):
Badou Jack vs. James DeGale, 12 rounds, WBC/IBF super middleweight unification
Jose Pedraza vs. Gervonta Davis, 12 rounds, for Pedraza's IBF junior lightweight title
Amanda Serrano vs. Yazmin Rivas, 10 rounds, female junior featherweights
Ievgen Khytrov vs. Immanuwel Aleem, 10 rounds, middleweights
Adam Kownacki vs. Joshua Tufte, 8 rounds, heavyweights
Julian Sosa vs. Gabriel Solario, 6 rounds, welterweights
Noel Murphy vs. TBA, 6 rounds, welterweights
Thomas Dulorme vs. TBA, 8 rounds, junior welterweights
Kenny Robles vs. TBA, 4 rounds, welterweights
January 20
At Atlantic City, N.J. (Showtime):
Adam Lopez vs. Danny Roman, 10 rounds, junior featherweights
Ronald Ellis vs. Christopher Brooker, 8 rounds, super middleweights
Kenneth Sims Jr. vs. Wellington Romero, 8 rounds, junior welterweights
Stephon Young vs. Daniel Rosas, 8 rounds, junior featherweights
At Hinckley, Minn. (floboxing.tv):
Robert Brant vs. George Carter Jr., 10 rounds, middleweights
January 21
At Trenton, N.J.:
Zab Judah vs. TBA, 10 rounds, welterweights
Derrick Webster vs. TBA, 8 rounds, super middleweights
Mike Hilton vs. TBA, 6 rounds, cruiserweights
At Chicago:
Achour Esho vs. Anthony Abbruzzese, 8 rounds, junior middleweights
Josh Hernandez vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior lightweights
Yousif Saleh vs. TBA, 4 rounds, lightweights
Ruben Schobitz vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super middleweights
Jessica McCaskill vs. TBA, 4 rounds, female lightweights
Francisco Saldana vs. TBA, 4 rounds, junior featherweights
Javier Rivera vs. TBA, 4 rounds, flyweights
At Paris:
Cedric Vitu vs. Isaac Real, 12 rounds, for Vitu's European junior middleweight title
At Struer, Denmark:
Patrick Nielsen vs. Beibi Berrocal, 10 rounds, super middleweights
Dina Thorslund vs. Xenia Jorneac, 10 rounds, female junior featherweights
Abdul Khattab vs. Arman Torosyan, 8 rounds, middleweights
Mikkel Nielsen vs. TBA, 6 rounds, junior middleweights
Kim Thomsen vs. TBA, 4 rounds, heavyweights
January 22
At Detroit:
Lanardo Tyner vs. Wesley Tucker, 8 rounds, welterweights
January 27
At Los Angeles (UniMas):
"Solo Boxeo"
January 28
At Las Vegas (Showtime):
Carl Frampton vs. Leo Santa Cruz, rematch, 12 rounds, for Frampton's WBA featherweight title
Dejan Zlaticanin vs. Mikey Garcia, 12 rounds, for Zlaticanin's WBC lightweight title
Lee Selby vs. Jonathan Victor Barros, 12 rounds, for Selby's IBF featherweight title
Jorge Lara vs. Oktay Takalak, 10 rounds, featherweights
David Benavidez vs. TBA, 10 rounds, super middleweights
Josh Taylor vs. TBA, 10 rounds, junior welterweights
Antonio Santa Cruz vs. TBA, 4 rounds, bantamweights
Jerry Perez vs. TBA, 4 rounds, featherweights
Ivan Redkach vs. TBA, 8 or 10 rounds, lightweights
At Indio, Calif. (HBO):
Francisco Vargas vs. Miguel Berchelt, 12 rounds, for Vargas' WBC junior lightweight title
Takashi Miura vs. Miguel "Mickey" Roman, 12 rounds, WBC junior lightweight title eliminator
At Oslo, Norway:
Cecilia Braekhus vs. Klara Svensson, 10 rounds, female welterweights
FEBRUARY
February 3
At San Juan, Puerto Rico (UniMas):
Felix Verdejo vs. TBA, 10 rounds, lightweights
At Adelaide, Australia:
Anthony Mundine vs. Danny Green, rematch, 10 rounds, light heavwyeights
February 4
At Kempton Park, South Africa:
Enrico Koelling vs. Ryno Liebenberg, rematch, 12 rounds, light heavyweights
Hekkie Budler vs Joey Canoy, 12 rounds, junior flyweights
At TBA, England:
Renold Quinlan vs. Chris Eubank Jr., 12 rounds, super middleweights
At Magdeburg, Germany:
Mariusz Wach vs. Agit Kabayel, 12 rounds, for vacant European heavyweight title
February 10
At Toledo, Ohio (PBC on Bounce TV):
Robert Easter Jr. vs. TBA, 12 rounds, for Easter's IBF lightweight title
Rau'Shee Warren vs. TBA, 12 rounds, for Warren's WBA bantamweight title
February 11
At TBA (Showtime):
Adrien Broner vs. Adrian Granados, 10 or 12 rounds, junior welterweights
Gary Russell Jr. vs. Oscar Escandon, 12 rounds, for Russell's WBC featherweight title
Jermell Charlo vs. Charles Hatley, 12 rounds, for Charlo's WBC junior middleweight title
At Carshalton, England:
Lenny Daws vs. Anthony Yigit, 12 rounds, for vacant Euopean junior welterweight title
February 17
At Wilmington, Del. (PPV):
Roy Jones Jr. vs. Bobby Gunn, 12 rounds, cruiserweights
February 24
At TBA (Telemundo):
"Boxeo Telemundo"
At Quebec City:
Eleider Alvarez vs. Lucian Bute, 12 rounds, light heavyweights
February 25
At Frisco, Texas (HBO PPV):
Miguel Cotto vs. James Kirkland, 12 rounds, junior middleweights
Guillermo Rigondeaux vs. Moises Flores, 12 rounds, for Rigondeaux's WBA junior featherweight title
At Birmingham, Ala. (PBC on Fox):
Deontay Wilder vs. TBA, 12 rounds, for Wilder's WBC heavyweight title
MARCH
March 3
At TBA (Telemundo):
"Boxeo Telemundo"
March 4
At New York (Showtime):
Keith Thurman vs. Danny Garcia, 12 rounds, WBA/WBC welterweight unification
Erickson Lubin vs. Jorge Cota, 12 rounds, WBC junior middleweight eliminator
At London:
Tony Bellew vs. David Haye, 12 rounds, heavyweights
March 10
At TBA (Telemundo):
"Boxeo Telemundo"
March 17
At TBA (Telemundo):
"Boxeo Telemundo"
March 18
New York (HBO PPV):
Gennady Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs, 12 rounds, for Golovkin's WBA/WBC/IBF middleweight title
March 31
At TBA (PBC on Bounce TV):
Premier Boxing Champions
APRIL
April 14
At TBA (PBC on ESPN):
Premier Boxing Champions
April 29
At London:
Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko, 12 rounds, for Joshua's IBF and vacant WBA heavyweight title
At TBA:
Adonis Stevenson vs. TBA, 12 rounds, for Stevenson's WBC light heavyweight title
JULY
July 7
At TBA (Telemundo):
"Boxeo Telemundo"
July 14
At TBA (Telemundo):
"Boxeo Telemundo"
July 21
At TBA (Telemundo):
"Boxeo Telemundo"
July 28
At TBA (Telemundo):
"Boxeo Telemundo"
SEPTEMBER
September 23
At TBA (PBC on NBC):
Premier Boxing Champions
OCTOBER
October 13
At TBA (Telemundo):
October 20
"Boxeo Telemundo"
October 27
At TBA (Telemundo):
"Boxeo Telemundo"
NOVEMBER
November 3
At TBA (Telemundo):
"Boxeo Telemundo"