Lightweight Felix Verdejo, who suffered injuries when he crashed his motorbike on Aug. 7 in his native Puerto Rico, has resumed training and will return to the ring early next year.

"Thank God I am 100 percent recovered and well," Verdejo announced Tuesday. "[I am] pleased to announce that I will return to the ring on Feb. 3."

Verdejo will box an opponent to be determined in the scheduled 10-round main event of Top Rank's "Solo Boxeo" card on Spanish-language network UniMas at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Top Rank vice president Carl Moretti told ESPN.

Verdejo, a 2012 Puerto Rican Olympian and the 2014 ESPN.com prospect of the year, spent five days in the hospital after crashing his dirt bike on a San Juan highway when he lost control as he tried to avoid a bump in the road.

Verdejo, 23, who was wearing an open-face helmet, suffered cuts, bruises and scratches to his forehead, face, arms and legs, as well as other parts of his body. He has been on the mend and recently was cleared to begin training.

"He's been doing conditioning work. He went for a run over the weekend and a pit bull chased him and almost caught him. He needs to find a new place to run," Moretti said with a laugh. "But he's been medically cleared to fight. He's been doing conditioning for a few weeks and he'll start sparring in another week or so. He'll train through the holidays."

Before the accident, Verdejo (22-0, 15 KOs) was in line for a mandatory 135-pound world title shot in his next bout against England's Terry Flanagan (32-0, 13 KOs). Top Rank had hoped to make the fight and put it on the Manny Pacquiao-Jessie Vargas pay-per-view card that took place Nov. 5 in Las Vegas.

Moretti said Verdejo still has his mandatory position and that in advance of the title fight with Flanagan, a southpaw, Top Rank would match him with a southpaw in preparation for the bout.

Flanagan retained the title by eight-round knockout of Orlando Cruz on Nov. 26. Verdejo will box on Feb. 3, after which Flanagan promoter Frank Warren and Top Rank will have 10 days to make a deal or the bout will go to a purse bid. But Moretti said that as long as Verdejo wins Feb. 3 and comes out of the fight healthy, his next fight would be against Flanagan for the title.

Moretti said that Verdejo realizes how close he came to not only losing his career, but his life, in the accident.

"I think he's been humbled by the whole situation," Moretti said. "He's still young and young people make mistakes. But I think he realizes that when you're an athlete and have a promising career, you don't do things like ride motorcycles and jump off cliffs. Overall it was a humbling experience. Forget about losing your career. He almost lost his life and that's what hits home.

"We think it may be a motivating factor for him. He knows life is short and he has to do everything he can in and out of the ring to achieve his goals."