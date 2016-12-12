Chinese heavyweight boxer Zhang Zhilei says he came to the United States to advance his boxing career and demonstrate his ability in the ring. (1:43)

Chinese boxer Zhang Zhilei got one step closer to his dream Saturday outside of Boston, recording his 13th career win and ninth knockout.

More than two months ago, the New Jersey-based Zhang returned home for the first time in his pro career to compete in his first eight-round fight. He took just 90 seconds to knock out Georgia's Gogita Gorgiladze in Wenzou, China (his 12th professional victory). After nearly a month of vacation in China, Zhang came back to New Jersey in early November to begin a new round of training. Editor's Picks Inside a Chinese boxer's journey to make it as a heavyweight "Give me one more year, two at most, and I will become somebody," Zhang Zhilei said while preparing for his first heavyweight eight-round bout against Georgian boxer Gogita Gorgiladze.

"The training process is harsh," he told ESPN.com. "Every day is a routine. I must maintain the highest competitive level, ready for the next fight."

Then he defeated American Galen Brown -- who had a career record of 44-35-1 entering the fight -- in Quincy, Massachusetts over the weekend in a second-round TKO.

Zhang's ultimate goal is to become a heavyweight champion. Since he came to the U.S. to train in 2014, the 2008 Olympic silver medalist has essentially started from scratch -- first fighting four rounds, then six, and now on to eight. Zhang, 33, said he refuses to look past any opponent.

"Every fight is important," he said. "We are heavyweight fighters. One careless mistake can be catastrophic. I simply cannot let it happen."

Zhang, middleweight Meng Fanlong and lightweight Wang Zhimin are roommates in New Jersey, training and eating together. The three of them will return to China next year to participate in the WBO intercontinental championship in Shijiazhuang. With newly crowned WBO flyweight champion Zou Shiming, these four represent the height of Chinese professional boxing.

The China fight will be Zhang's first 10-round match, bringing him up to the level to compete for a title.

"We already train to prepare for 10 rounds," he said. "I am here almost three years; we are, step by step, close to our goals.

"I think 2017 will be the biggest turning point in my life. I am so looking forward to it."

Watch the video above for more on Zhang's training.