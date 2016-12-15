Light heavyweight contender Vyacheslav "Slava" Shabranskyy made his name as a fighter to watch in the division largely on the basis of a decision win against formidable Yunieski Gonzalez in December 2015.

Now Shabranskyy (17-0, 14 KOs), 29, a Ukraine native living in Los Angeles, hopes to further enhance his growing reputation, and perhaps put himself in line for a world title shot, with a win against the best opponent of his career in Sullivan Barrera, whom he will fight in a 10-round match on Friday (HBO Latino, 10 p.m. ET/PT) at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

Vyacheslav Shabranskyy vs. Sullivan Barrera Where: Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California

When: Friday

TV: HBO Latino, 10 p.m. ET/PT

"It feels great [to be in the main event]," Shabranskyy said. "It's a huge accomplishment for my career. It shows me that I am close to the level that I want to be at, and that I am closer to the fights I want. It is a step in the direction of where I desire my career to go.

"Sullivan is one of the toughest opponents I have faced yet," Shabranskyy said. "He's faced fighters like Andre Ward and has gone the distance and has demonstrated his skill. Knowing that he needs [to win] this fight will make him even more hungry in the ring, and we are expecting him to come forward. With this fight, I [might] get the opportunity to face opponents like Andre Ward. But first things first -- I have to finish Barrera.

"We never say we are going for the knock out. That's not my style. We train to go the distance, especially knowing he has been under the care of a new trainer, so we don't know what kind of Barrera we are going to get."

Shabranskyy attributes much of his improvement from the amateur game to professional boxing to trainer Manny Robles, who has had a breakout 2016 thanks to the world title victories of featherweight Oscar Valdez and junior featherweight Jessie Magdaleno, not to mention the continued development of rising middleweight prospect Jason Quigley, who will appear on Friday's non-televised undercard.

"I must take advantage of my opportunity and do what I do best. It would be great to get a knockout because I know I am going into his home turf and his promoter's home turf [and it is] going to be very tough to get a decision. My goal is to knock him out." Sullivan Barrera

"Since coming here, meeting Manny Robles, and becoming a professional, it's completely different [than training in Ukraine]. It's completely changed me," said Shabranskyy, who began boxing at age 13. "When I first came here, my mentality was to just come and fight and get inside the ring. Manny had to tell me to take it easy, to refocus, and take it one fight at a time. Los Angeles isn't a pit stop. It's become my second home."

Shabranskyy also picked up valuable experience when he served as a sparring partner for Bernard Hopkins before his 2014 loss to Sergey Kovalev in their light heavyweight unification fight.

"I learned so much sparring with Bernard. He is a very smart fighter inside the ring," Shabranskyy said. "After every sparring session, we would sit down, and he would explain to me everything that he knew. I was so excited to be in training camp with him. Bernard's fight against Sergey Kovalev was not an easy fight, and Bernard gave him a tough 12 rounds. Bernard was able to adapt and strategized every round to last the 12 rounds."

Now Shabranskyy faces Barrera, who was a standout amateur on the Cuban national team before coming to the United States. He has a tricky style and vast experience.

Light heavyweight contender Sullivan Barrera's only loss was against Andre Ward, left, in March. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

"I've never fought anyone with his type of style. Although I've seen many of his videos fighting, you never know who you are going to get in the ring," Shabranskyy said. "We know that he has switched up his training camp, he's moved to Miami, which means we could see him fight a little different.

"We will tell what kind of Barrera shows up in the ring that day. It doesn't worry me that much, though. All I know is that I am training hard and will be prepared for it. I'll be able to tell you after the first round how it's going."

The 34-year-old Barrera (17-1, 12 KOs), a Miami-based Cuban defector, is coming off of a lopsided decision loss to Ward in March, and he is hoping to get back in the title hunt quickly.

He will go into the fight with a new trainer, having split from Abel Sanchez, the 2015 Boxing Writers Association of America Trainer of the Year, in favor of Derik Santos. The reason for the switch, according to Barrera, is because he was more comfortable training in Miami than traveling to train at Sanchez's compound in Big Bear Lake, California.

"I had known about Derik for a long time, since I came to this country," Barrera said. "My team and I thought this was the best decision to work closer to home. Camp is going great -- we had a long camp. It worked out perfect because I got time to really learn a lot of things from Derik.

"I must take advantage of my opportunity and do what I do best. It would be great to get a knockout because I know I am going into his home turf and his promoter's home turf [and it is] going to be very tough to get a decision. My goal is to knock him out."

The bout headlines a Golden Boy-promoted tripleheader that also includes two other 10-rounders:

Junior welterweight Antonio "Relentless" Orozco (25-0, 16 KOs), 29, of San Diego, the No. 1 contender for unified world champion Terence Crawford, will risk his status against Fidel Maldonado Jr. (22-3-1, 19 KOs), 25, of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Welterweight Eddie Gomez (19-1, 11 KOs), 24, of Bronx, New York, will face Rashidi Ellis (16-0, 11 KOs), 23, of Lynn, Massachusetts, in the opener.