Antonio Vargas, who represented the United States in the flyweight division at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, signed a multiyear promotional contract with Top Rank on Wednesday.

Vargas, a 20-year-old who resides in Ocala, Florida, will make his pro debut on a date to be determined in February, Top Rank vice president Carl Moretti told ESPN.

"We had a lot of offers from promoters from all over the world and we were considering several of them when Top Rank made their offer," Vargas said. "It's a dream come true to be signed by Top Rank."

Vargas, who is ambidextrous, was 123-7 as an amateur. He would like to fight early on as a junior bantamweight, but probably will be a bantamweight soon.

"My first couple of fights as a pro, if I can, I want to fight at 115 [pounds], get a little title shot, then move up to 118," Vargas said. "But I'm growing. I remember in the amateurs, at the Olympics, making 114 was really hard for me. But if I can't make 115, I'll fight at 118 for my first couple of fights."

"I like to bring the fight," Vargas said of his style. "I can box -- I can be nice -- but I just love to throw punches and let the fans see a good fight. I've been working with my trainer, Tito Ocasio, the last couple of months now, since I came back from the Olympics. He's more of a professional-style coach. He's trained several world champions. I decided to train with him because he's one of the best professional coaches in Florida right now."

At the Olympics, Vargas lost to eventual gold-medal winner Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan in their second-round match at 114 pounds.

"Antonio is an extremely gifted amateur who will flourish in the pro ranks," Moretti said. "Combine that with his popularity in the Central Florida region, where Top Rank will be promoting numerous shows with our partners All-Star Boxing, [and it] should catapult Antonio quickly as an attraction."

Vargas' amateur accolades, besides the Olympic berth, include being named the 2015 USA Boxing Elite Male Athlete of the Year, as well as winning gold medals in 2015 at the U.S. Olympic trials, Pan American Games, National Golden Gloves and U.S. national championships. He also won gold medals in 2014 at the National Golden Gloves and Pan American Youth Championships.

"I'm extremely happy for Antonio to have this opportunity with Top Rank," said Vargas' manager, Dave McWater of Split T Management. "He's worked his whole life to be the best, and in signing with Top Rank he is now with the best."